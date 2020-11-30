Brooks: Northam should adjust eviction terms

An Open letter to Governor Northram:
Allow me to preface this letter with my thanks to you for your response to the Covid-19 pandemic. I appreciate your willingness to make tough decisions that are in the best interest of keeping Virginians as safe as possible in these difficult times.
However, I would like to address the issue of the moratorium on evicting tenants for non-payment of rent. It is true that many people have been affected financially by the pandemic and are having a hard time paying their bills. I have no issue with allowing those persons to stay in their homes until their incomes improve. Several of the tenants in our company’s buildings fall into this category and we are working with them to help them stay in their apartments.
However, there are also a significant number of people who are using this moratorium to choose to stop paying rent. They have income, jobs, and are in no way financially affected by the pandemic. They know that there is no legal recourse available to their landlords to remove them from the dwellings. They do not care that their financial obligations are accruing during this time, frequently into thousands of dollars. Once the moratorium is lifted and the landlords can take them to Court, they simply move out, frequently in the dark of night, and never pay a penny on the debt. They are not property owners, other than perhaps a used vehicle, so a judgment against them is of no threat. With the laws governing garnishments of wages, a landlord will probably never recover more than a fraction of the amount of money owed.
When there was a fund that a landlord could apply to for recovering some of the rent payments, the rules for that fund required that the landlord prove that the non-payment of rent was due solely to the pandemic. But there is no requirement that a tenant must prove to the landlord or the Courts that their lack of payment of rent is due to the pandemic. They can simply just stop paying their rent.
Under the rules of the current moratorium, a judge is not even allowed to hear a case for eviction if the sole reason for that eviction is non-payment.
Meanwhile, landlords have mortgages, utility bills, city fees and taxes on their rental properties that must be paid on time or they are penalized with fines or foreclosures. Even if they decide to sell their rental property to get out from under their debts, the problem just goes forward to a new landlord.
On behalf of my fellow landlords, I would implore you to adjust the terms of the moratorium on evictions to make the rules the same for landlords and tenants. It is only fair that if in order to be compensated by state or federal funds for a tenant who cannot pay their rent, a landlord must prove that their tenant has been financially affected by the pandemic, then If a tenant is not paying their rent, they also need to prove that their financial inability to pay is a result of the pandemic.
Brooks is Managing Partner of Woodbrook Properties, LLC in Roanoke.
