Brooks: Northam should adjust eviction terms

Allow me to preface this letter with my thanks to you for your response to the Covid-19 pandemic. I appreciate your willingness to make tough decisions that are in the best interest of keeping Virginians as safe as possible in these difficult times.

However, I would like to address the issue of the moratorium on evicting tenants for non-payment of rent. It is true that many people have been affected financially by the pandemic and are having a hard time paying their bills. I have no issue with allowing those persons to stay in their homes until their incomes improve. Several of the tenants in our company’s buildings fall into this category and we are working with them to help them stay in their apartments.

However, there are also a significant number of people who are using this moratorium to choose to stop paying rent. They have income, jobs, and are in no way financially affected by the pandemic. They know that there is no legal recourse available to their landlords to remove them from the dwellings. They do not care that their financial obligations are accruing during this time, frequently into thousands of dollars. Once the moratorium is lifted and the landlords can take them to Court, they simply move out, frequently in the dark of night, and never pay a penny on the debt. They are not property owners, other than perhaps a used vehicle, so a judgment against them is of no threat. With the laws governing garnishments of wages, a landlord will probably never recover more than a fraction of the amount of money owed.