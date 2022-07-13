Brooks: Unreasonable new Roanoke County Public Schools policy burdens librarians, teachers

Regarding recent articles by Roanoke Times reporter Sam Wall explaining the possible change to Roanoke County Public Schools library policy (“Library policy up for adoption,” June 22), I knew there would be many unintended consequences that would result from this change.

At the last Roanoke County School Board meeting, I asked for the library policy to not be passed due to the amount of work that would be put upon librarians. That was ignored as board members stated repeatedly that they did not write the policy but “asked for the policy to be written.”

I want to explain how this laborious policy affects my personal elementary classroom in Roanoke County Schools. Every year I give students a research project to complete. We do about 95% of it in the class.

Prior to COVID, I relied heavily on the librarian as a resource in ordering books I needed that were at the correct reading level for the kids, their expertise on added resources the district has that I may not have been familiar with, etc. Obviously, during COVID, everything changed, and I did not rely on the librarian as much and just checked out the books for that year’s assigned research project.

I noticed the books on the chosen animals in our library were written more at a first-grade level rather than a 4th-5th grade level required per Virginia Standards of Learning tests. Due to this and the day-to-day changes of COVID in the schools, public library books were checked out to help the rigor required for the research projects. I knew once we would get back to a “normal” year, I would talk to the librarian and acquire more up-to-date books at the students’ reading levels.

Unfortunately, I do not feel comfortable asking the librarian to order new books. Not only would two librarians need to read and write blurbs on them, but all 15 elementary librarians would have to agree the book is OK.

I am not going to ask a colleague to do something that will put an undue burden on his or her shoulders given their already overfilled plates.

I could go to the public library and check out the books I need on the topic of the research project for the kids, but with this new policy that would be wrong. My professional opinion does not have any more weight than a librarian’s professional opinion and this would be circumventing the new policy to make sure children are, as one school board member stated, “not subjected to pornography or any other inappropriate content” — which I agree with, I do not want kids to see or read about pornography or anything of that nature.

However classroom teachers do not have the time to check out books from a public library and perform the same requirements as the librarians are now required to perform.

I used the Destiny Library Manager platform and found that at our school we did not have any books for some of the historical figures we study in Virginia Studies. Due to this and not wanting to increase the librarian’s workload, I went to kidsafesearch.com and looked up Oliver Hill, a person we must study in fourth grade. It came back with 162,000,000 hits.

The first hit was a very informational site but unfortunately it was written at a high school level. The second hit took me to a kid’s wiki, which cannot be used because wikis are not considered reliable sources, the third site had 32 different links that would take the kids to more information on Oliver Hill, but I could not tell you where it would take the kids. This is going down a rabbit hole of vast information that I am unable to monitor with 100% certainty that all students will not be exposed to something they shouldn’t be exposed to.

Now, due to this new library policy, I will be forced to rely more on the internet, which I cannot monitor 100% so they will not be exposed to “pornography or other inappropriate content” in the library.

This is just one of many consequences of the new policy. The library has always been a place where classroom teachers, like me, rely on the librarian to help student learning excel, unfortunately the librarian will not have time to help students or teachers as in years past. The policy needs to be changed prior to the start of the school year or ultimately our children’s education will suffer.