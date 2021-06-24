Brothers: Cline should address election lie

For months, Ben Cline has refused to answer my question whether the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen.
I first asked after he joined the amicus brief in the Texas lawsuit challenging the election.
I asked him again after he voted against the certification of the Arizona and Pennsylvania electors despite the Jan. 6 Insurrection.
When I heard Liz Cheney was under fire for not believing the election was stolen, I started calling his D.C. office weekly to ask if he agreed with Liz Cheney or if he believed the election was stolen.
Despite being on a first-name basis with his staff, Ben has refused to answer my question.
There are two separate challenges to the legitimacy of the Biden election, and it’s necessary to explain them because they appear to overlap.
I call the first the “Faux Constitutional Argument.” Ben first advocated the FCA when he joined the amicus brief in the Texas lawsuit. It is a poorly reasoned, hide-the-ball argument asserting several states’ executive branches changed the method of picking electors in violation of the Constitution. When the authorized election officials of states changed the general election procedures to deal with the Pandemic, Ben argued those states (surprisingly only those that went for Biden) violated the Constitutional mandate that state legislatures alone pick the method for selecting electors.
The Supreme Court (despite being stacked by Trump, exitus acta probat, right?) rejected this argument. Every state legislature began the election period saying electors would be assigned based on the winner of the general election, and every state ended the process by picking electors based on the winner of the general election.
The legislature’s method was not usurped when the authorized election officials implemented new rules for how the general election itself would be held; it demonstrated the separation of powers at work. The legislative branch selected the method, and the executive branch carried it out. The method of choosing electors never changed, only the means by which they were chosen. The FCA, which upholds the election results as true, rejects the election because it was not carried out solely by the legislature, which is an absurdity.
The FCA allows Ben to pretend he is standing with former President Trump who complained the election was stolen without Ben’s having to say the election was stolen; Ben challenged the election, right? But why? Trump alleges several states engaged in a conspiracy not to punish those who had committed massive voter fraud by changing, hiding, or simply manufacturing votes.
Unlike the FCA based solely on law, this “stolen election argument” rises and falls on facts, as facts are needed to prove the existence of the massive fraud and then facts to prove the states’ executive and judicial branches refused to correct the fraud. When no such facts came forward, Liz Cheney and others called this argument the “Big Lie.”
The Big Lie has metastasized within the GOP. Ben joined with the Big Lie Republicans to oust Liz Cheney from leadership because she condemned the Big Lie instead of being silent like Ben. Ben joined with the Big Lie Republicans to vote against the bipartisan commission to look into the causes of the January 6 Insurrection—an event born from the Big Lie and designed solely to stop “the Steal.”
But ultimately what bothers me most about Ben’s silence is that the courts prosecuting the insurrectionists warn that Trump’s continuing complaints about a stolen election will incite more violence. Two Trump advisors (one a general, the other a lawyer) recently suggested a military coup would be appropriate to correct the stolen election. Trump said he expects in August to be “reinstated,” suggesting he believes enough lawmakers agree with him that the election was stolen. Failing to call out these dangerous statements demonstrates a profound lack of leadership by Ben.
I don’t believe Ben actually believes the Big Lie.
At a rally after Mr. Floyd’s murder last year, while standing in the shadow of the MLK Jr. Memorial, Ben quoted Micah 6:8 (albeit haltingly) and the importance of doing justice, loving mercy, and walking humbly with God. Yet Ben remains silent on the Big Lie because he is afraid to speak the truth and anger Trump (and/or his base here in the Sixth). He’s decided to do nothing, love power, and walk blindly with Trump.