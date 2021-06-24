Brothers: Cline should address election lie

The Supreme Court (despite being stacked by Trump, exitus acta probat, right?) rejected this argument. Every state legislature began the election period saying electors would be assigned based on the winner of the general election, and every state ended the process by picking electors based on the winner of the general election.

The legislature’s method was not usurped when the authorized election officials implemented new rules for how the general election itself would be held; it demonstrated the separation of powers at work. The legislative branch selected the method, and the executive branch carried it out. The method of choosing electors never changed, only the means by which they were chosen. The FCA, which upholds the election results as true, rejects the election because it was not carried out solely by the legislature, which is an absurdity.

The FCA allows Ben to pretend he is standing with former President Trump who complained the election was stolen without Ben’s having to say the election was stolen; Ben challenged the election, right? But why? Trump alleges several states engaged in a conspiracy not to punish those who had committed massive voter fraud by changing, hiding, or simply manufacturing votes.