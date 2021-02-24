Brotman: Digital privacy laws should reflect our work from home pandemic lives

These consumer-friendly benefits suggest why the bill has received such widespread support across Virginia’s political divide. This has been bolstered by a number of prominent advocacy groups, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Electronic Privacy Information Center and Consumer Reports, which commented in a collective letter, “The CDPA would grant important new rights to Virginia citizens that the residents of most states do not currently enjoy.”

Unfortunately, the new law will not adequately reflect the realities of COVID-19 and the post-pandemic world that we will live in for years to come. During the pandemic, when business locations and offices have closed physical operations, vast numbers of Americans have continued as employees in work-from-home environments.

According to Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, 17% of U.S employees worked from home five days or more per week before March 2020, a share that has increased to 44% during the coronavirus pandemic. Many, if not most, of these people are using their own laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other devices on home broadband networks, managing all aspects of their personal and professional lives. Work and leisure now are merged as a practical matter. Our lives have converged into a new digital reality where we toggle back and forth between these two worlds with increasing seamlessness.