Brown: Virginia needs more foster parents

Due to the pandemic, we expect these numbers to rise, ultimately putting a greater strain on a system that is already at a breaking point in many places.

The numbers are staggering but they are not unchangeable. At DePaul Community Resources, we are reaching out to our local communities in hopes more people will consider becoming foster parents and supporting youth, so they do not age out of the system without lifelong connection to a loving family, often referred to as ‘permanency.’

Children and teens need safe, loving homes to heal and grow. They need parents who reflect and understand their racial and ethnic diversity.

They need someone who will step in and provide support as they begin navigating the next stage of their lives.

The numbers above demonstrate what happens when our youth don’t have that support, especially as they enter their teenage years. You can help change that.

DePaul knows the life-changing effects of people opening their hearts and homes to children in need. We believe every child deserves to have a safe, loving home and a family, and every teen deserves a chance to prosper. Our hope is that you will read this and find it in your heart to get involved in some way. The need is growing, and the time is now.