Browning: Grateful for social science

Szasz was deliberate in labeling his critique, “The Myth of Mental Illness.”

The major problem for him was construing all deviant, unproductive and unfulfilling behavior as literal illnesses based in biology.

As a result, Szasz, a practicing psychiatrist, grew to prefer a more humanistic psychotherapeutic approach that can be compared to Carl Roger’s client-centered therapy, or even Viktor Frankl’s Logotherapy.

This type of therapy is meant to aid the patient in becoming an autonomous fully functioning person. Instead of educating the public about such an alternative, Fischer leaves the reader with nothing but a conspiratorial skepticism, not only towards clinicians, but also towards social scientists in general.

Fisher’s title is very misleading. In an attempt to critique “social science research” he only alluded to vague societal problems with little to no empirical evidence for their existence.

Also, he did not specify which social science, in particular, is a myth. He does, however, focus on the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition” (DSM-V). His point about it “pathologizing the normal” is a legitimate concern but is overstated and should not be directed towards the DSM-V as a whole.