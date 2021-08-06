Browning: Grateful for social science

As a Ph.D. student in Virginia Tech’s clinical science program, I was intrigued by Maurice Fisher’s opinion in The Roanoke Times titled, “The myth of social science research,” [commentary, July 11].
I was intrigued, not because I was eager to defend my future occupation in an attempt to justify my life choices, but because I was eager to expose myself to the strongest of critiques, in an attempt to become a more competent researcher, clinician, and educator in the future.
Unfortunately, this critique did not meet my expectations. In other words, it did not live up to its overly provocative title.
The title reminded me of a classic critique of the psychiatric profession written in 1974 by Thomas S. Szasz, a medical doctor. The book was similarly titled, “The Myth of Mental Illness.”
The thesis was succinctly summarized by the late clinical psychologist, Jordan B. Peterson in a 2017 lecture at the University of Toronto, “[Szasz] basically said, most people have problems in living, they don’t have psychological problems … very frequently what I am doing as a therapist is helping people have a life that would work.”
Throughout Fischer’s critique, I picked up echoes of Szasz’s argument that creating labels of mental illnesses opens up a game where the dispossessed can impersonate the role of a sick patient to eschew personal responsibility. However, Fischer did not accurately define the problem as did Szasz did.
Szasz was deliberate in labeling his critique, “The Myth of Mental Illness.”
The major problem for him was construing all deviant, unproductive and unfulfilling behavior as literal illnesses based in biology.
As a result, Szasz, a practicing psychiatrist, grew to prefer a more humanistic psychotherapeutic approach that can be compared to Carl Roger’s client-centered therapy, or even Viktor Frankl’s Logotherapy.
This type of therapy is meant to aid the patient in becoming an autonomous fully functioning person. Instead of educating the public about such an alternative, Fischer leaves the reader with nothing but a conspiratorial skepticism, not only towards clinicians, but also towards social scientists in general.
Fisher’s title is very misleading. In an attempt to critique “social science research” he only alluded to vague societal problems with little to no empirical evidence for their existence.
Also, he did not specify which social science, in particular, is a myth. He does, however, focus on the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition” (DSM-V). His point about it “pathologizing the normal” is a legitimate concern but is overstated and should not be directed towards the DSM-V as a whole.
It is important to note that there is a difference between the application of social science and social science per se. Of course, the application can be corrupted by the practitioners’ biases. But instead of explaining why a functioning society might require an imperfect diagnostic manual rather than no diagnostic manual at all, Fisher portrays the DSM-V as a means for corrupt businessmen to accrue wealth.