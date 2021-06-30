Brubaker and Camicia: Finish the MVP; it helps Franklin County

If you had told us seven years ago that Mountain Valley Pipeline still wouldn’t be finished in 2021, we would have thought you were crazy. Yet here we are, with the project still under construction, regulators still reviewing permit applications and Franklin County still languishing without access to natural gas.
What gives?
It is high time that state and federal regulators expedite their remaining reviews and approvals of this important project, issue the remaining permits and get this pipeline into service.
Without MVP, Franklin County is being held back. The county has lost numerous economic opportunities over the years due to the lack of access to natural gas. This is well known in the community and was a driving force for the county’s initial discussions in 2014 with Mountain Valley while we were on the board. The company graciously agreed to provide a tap at the Summit View Business Park – at no cost to residents – to help facilitate our economic development efforts.
Seven years later, we’re still waiting for the natural gas to flow. Well-funded national advocacy groups have filed lawsuit after lawsuit to tie up this important infrastructure project in the courts, dragging out the regulatory process and triggering delay after delay for construction.
The MVP project should have been finished by the end of 2018. Work is currently more than 92 percent complete; significant portions of the pipeline route are already finished in our county. The persistent delays have served only to inconvenience landowners and deny the public the tremendous opportunities that the MVP ultimately will provide.
Those benefits include an estimated $3 million in new ad valorem tax revenue to Franklin County every year after MVP enters operation. These funds will provide tremendous flexibility for local government to support essential public services, including education and public safety, while reducing the need for any increase to the county’s real estate tax rate.
Furthermore, with reliable access to affordable natural gas, Summit View Business Park will finally be positioned to achieve its potential, drawing employers and creating jobs that strengthen our local economy and support our region’s high quality of life.
Opponents of MVP have done a real disservice to the community and the environment by forcing the project to remain in a constant state of construction and tying up permits in regulatory and court proceedings.
Thousands of miles of underground pipelines carry water, sewage, liquid fuels and natural gas through Southwest Virginia; nobody has ever complained about them causing erosion or affecting water quality. Most people don’t even realize these pipelines exist. They just take for granted the modern conveniences that they permit.
Burying pipelines and revegetating rights of way are the most effective strategy for protecting rivers and streams and other natural resources. The national groups delaying MVP don’t care about the environment in Franklin County or anywhere else in Southwest Virginia. They only want to block a project that is at odds with their philosophical battle against all fossil fuels, regardless of how necessary or important natural gas in particular may be to our national, state and local energy needs.
Those groups don’t worry about how much the project’s delays affect our lives, our economy or our environment. We do.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is needed. That much has been made clear from the local level all the way to the federal government, which has twice certified that MVP is needed to meet public demand for natural gas.
We care about the local economy. We care about using cleaner energy sources. We care about protecting our environment. That’s why we support the completion of the MVP and hope to see it serving the residents and businesses of Franklin County soon.
Cline Brubaker is former chairman and Bob Camicia is former vice chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.