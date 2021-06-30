Brubaker and Camicia: Finish the MVP; it helps Franklin County

If you had told us seven years ago that Mountain Valley Pipeline still wouldn’t be finished in 2021, we would have thought you were crazy. Yet here we are, with the project still under construction, regulators still reviewing permit applications and Franklin County still languishing without access to natural gas.

What gives?

It is high time that state and federal regulators expedite their remaining reviews and approvals of this important project, issue the remaining permits and get this pipeline into service.

Without MVP, Franklin County is being held back. The county has lost numerous economic opportunities over the years due to the lack of access to natural gas. This is well known in the community and was a driving force for the county’s initial discussions in 2014 with Mountain Valley while we were on the board. The company graciously agreed to provide a tap at the Summit View Business Park – at no cost to residents – to help facilitate our economic development efforts.

Seven years later, we’re still waiting for the natural gas to flow. Well-funded national advocacy groups have filed lawsuit after lawsuit to tie up this important infrastructure project in the courts, dragging out the regulatory process and triggering delay after delay for construction.