Bucher: Roanoke College honors enslaved laborers

On April 8, Roanoke College will unveil two placards on the Administration Building — the oldest and most prominent building on campus — honoring the enslaved laborers who played an integral role in building
our campus from the late
1840s through the early
1860s.
This unveiling represents one small step in a much larger process dedicated to understanding, recognizing and commemorating the centrality of slavery to the growth of the college in its founding years. Over the next five years, this sustained inquiry will culminate in the construction of a public monument that honors the historical contributions of enslaved persons in Southwest Virginia.
Taking account of Roanoke College’s institutional connections to slavery requires us to consider the physical and figurative presence of enslaved persons in the college’s history. In addition to recognizing the enslaved individuals who worked at the college, or elsewhere, to produce surplus institutional wealth, we need to further consider how slavery itself factored into the college’s academic mission and original identity as a liberal arts college.
The earliest buildings and grounds at the Roanoke College campus provide a direct physical connection to the work of enslaved people. The presence of slavery at the college, however, reached much farther than the physical campus. Prior to 1865, at least half of the Roanoke College Board of Trustees members — who lived in all segments of the Roanoke Valley — owned slaves. So, too, did members of the college’s administration and faculty. The enslaved people owned by these individuals generated the types of surplus wealth that board members could later invest in the growing institution. Moreover, this generated wealth allowed the sons of these same local elites to have time and money to attend college, and was ultimately handed down across generations. Indeed, many members of the Board of Trustees who served the college after the Civil War were former slaveholders.
The patterns of this history are, of course, not unique to Roanoke College. Many other colleges and universities in the United States have recently found ways to explore and interpret their institutional connections to practices of American slavery. Like the country as a whole, Roanoke College grew from a political economy of slavery.
Roanoke College has deliberately chosen to unveil the honorary placards during the first week in April — a period that commemorates the formal end of slavery in Virginia in 1865. Emancipation in Virginia was only made possible by the final defeat and surrender of Confederate forces. As citizens and historians, we celebrate and cherish this momentous occasion of emancipation and human liberation. But we also mark this occasion by inviting deeper, hopefully longer lasting, considerations of the meaning of freedom itself.
Like many colleges founded to pursue the liberal arts, Roanoke College grew from what now appears to be a foundational paradox: The pursuit of freedom through liberal arts learning was fundamentally predicated on the “unfreedom” of enslaved persons. This relationship extended past the contributions of highly proficient enslaved artisans and laborers who made the college a physical reality. In addition to producing surplus wealth as working persons, enslaved people also appeared as the figurative antonyms to the “liberated” liberal arts students.
To truly appreciate the concepts of freedom that came from emancipation, we need to return to the moments in Roanoke College’s history when the artisanal abilities of enslaved persons made the college a real and viable possibility. When we recognize the contributions of enslaved persons, when we see that the arts of the unfree made freedom in the liberal arts a reality, then we can directly witness the extent to which the liberal arts always needed a broader concept of artistry.
This is what it means to address history hidden in plain sight.
It was in that moment of emancipation, after all, that we first encounter a concept of freedom that set out a different relationship with race. That we have failed to recognize this form of freedom does much to explain our own present-day struggles with systemic racism. If we elect to shift our foundational moment to the period of emancipation, we can create a new liberal arts that purposefully recognizes all modes of artistry possessed by free persons.
Dr. Jesse Bucher is an associate professor of history at Roanoke College and director of the Roanoke College Center for Studying Structures of Race.