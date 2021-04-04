Bucher: Roanoke College honors enslaved laborers

On April 8, Roanoke College will unveil two placards on the Administration Building — the oldest and most prominent building on campus — honoring the enslaved laborers who played an integral role in building

our campus from the late

1840s through the early

1860s.

This unveiling represents one small step in a much larger process dedicated to understanding, recognizing and commemorating the centrality of slavery to the growth of the college in its founding years. Over the next five years, this sustained inquiry will culminate in the construction of a public monument that honors the historical contributions of enslaved persons in Southwest Virginia.

Taking account of Roanoke College’s institutional connections to slavery requires us to consider the physical and figurative presence of enslaved persons in the college’s history. In addition to recognizing the enslaved individuals who worked at the college, or elsewhere, to produce surplus institutional wealth, we need to further consider how slavery itself factored into the college’s academic mission and original identity as a liberal arts college.