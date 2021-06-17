Buchwald: Rural America needs broadband

COVID-19 exposed deep divisions within our country: between rich and poor, urban and rural, Democrat and Republican, and among those who have broadband internet and those who do not.

There are a number of reasons why people don’t have broadband.

For some it is cost prohibitive while others have not had the opportunity to learn how to use online technology.

For many rural Americans, however, the problem is one of access. The United States has some of the best broadband in the world, with better coverage and with prices that have decreased over the last five years even as service speed and quality have gone up.

Even still, one quarter of rural Americans do not have access to the broadband infrastructure that would bring them online. In other words, these rural households can’t get online even if they want to.

As a recent candidate for state senate, I experienced firsthand the lack of internet access while on the campaign trail in the rural counties of the 38th District. As a health care professional in Radford and Blacksburg, I work with patients who cannot take advantage of Telehealth appointments, let alone employment and educational opportunities.