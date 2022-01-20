Burgess: COVID-19 is the only enemy

Amidst a time where there is literally nothing to agree on, we can agree on this: COVID sucks. We can fight until we are blue in the face that we should be vaccinated, or we shouldn’t. We can argue that it is being transmitted in schools or it isn’t. But, regardless, hospitals are still full and people are still dying.

My life has been completely rocked for the third time since March 2020. My family got to experience it with me getting the virus first in November 2020, shortly followed by my husband in March 2020. This time, this virus came back for my family with a vengeance. My grandparents, who are extremely cautious, came down with symptoms last week. When they went to the doctor, we were all certain it was a sinus infection. Guess what? COVID-19.

This was last Wednesday and every day has been a new horror for us to wake up in. Both grandparents were supposed to get infusions on Thursday; however, infusion sites are overrun. The nurses are trying their hardest to make appointments, tend to phone calls, and more importantly, take care of their patients. But after seven hours of phone calls, transfers, and similar issues, we were no closer Thursday evening to getting them the infusion than we were Wednesday. By the time we had the directions for an infusion later on Friday, we were calling the rescue squad to get my grandfather.

Here is where you fall into a real rabbit hole. Your relatives go in the hospital doors and that is it. My grandfather was in the emergency room from Friday morning until Saturday evening before getting a room. The exasperated and overworked nurses tried their best to field our phone calls and give us answers, but at the end of the day, there weren’t any.

When the patient doesn’t have a room, they don’t have a phone, a set doctor, or any way to communicate with the outside world. Cell service is not great in hospital walls and to be honest, the patients are tired enough without having to send their own updates to everyone in the family.

You would think it gets better when they have a room. And, for you, I hope it does. For us, we were met with even more resistance. Being in a critical care unit means no visitors, and essentially less updates. There are no updates to be had. The nurses and doctors are working tirelessly to keep the patients comfortable, as they should be. There isn’t a middle man or any spare time to keep you updated on each maneuver they’re employing to save your loved ones life. And, when they say no news is good news, they mean it.

You go from the nurses trying hard to give you something to “If we don’t sedate and ventilate, he would have a couple hours at best.” You don’t have time to talk to your loved one when they’re choking to death, literally, on their own bodily fluid. You don’t have time to ask questions or consider your options. That’s where we are. That’s where my family currently sits.

We sit here altogether, lost within the confusion, the arguments, and the conflicting information. Once you enter this realm, this hellish waiting area, the arguments I discussed earlier truthfully don’t matter. All that matters is there has to be a way. There has to be a better system. Our system, our health care workers, our spirits are broken.

So, no I’m not saying we all conform to end this virus, but we all have a part to play in making it better. If for you that means the vaccine, do it. If for you that means staying at home this weekend, do it. If for you that means avoiding the hospital, do it.

We only have two sides here: us and the virus. Because your neighbor thinks differently than you does not mean they are on the side of the virus. It does not mean that they are against you or public enemy number one. Quit focusing on controlling others and do the best you can to help get to control yourself. Control being healthy yourself and it will ripple out to the rest of us. As far as I can see from inside this purgatory that my family currently waits in, there is only one enemy: COVID-19.

Lauren Burgess, a teacher and mother of two, lives in Shawsville.