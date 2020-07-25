Burton: Repairing the breach: Supporting teachers is supporting kids

By Chris Burton
Burton is a CPA in Roanoke.
It is truly sad to see some parents pitting themselves against teachers in regard to the return-to-school plans. COVID-19 has done a lot of damage to America, but few could have predicted that a pandemic would tear at the cohesiveness of a community the way many other national political issues tend to do in our presently polarized times. The vitriol being directed toward teachers is staggering and disheartening for a number of reasons. Chief among them is that many teachers worried about returning to school are parents themselves. The saddest reason, though, is that somehow a teacher’s grievance has been manipulated into being an act against the children. If a teacher is worried about their own health or the health of their family, all of a sudden it’s assumed and implied they no longer care about the children they’ve spent their careers educating and caring for.
Political polarization breeds these types of binary, zero-sum assumptions that ultimately amount to nothing once unpacked with reason, but there is recent historical precedent regarding the increasingly sinister breach between parents and teachers that is worth delving into, especially if we are actually aligned as a community toward providing the best education possible to our youth, both in today’s current situation, and going forward.
During the much publicized 2018 teacher strikes, most notably in neighboring West Virginia, political and government opposition continually pushed the false narrative that the teacher’s work stoppages were at odds with the well-being of students. The majority of parents in those states supported the teachers, not the elected officials, because they correctly recognized the alignment of well-being between a teacher and a student. What benefits the teacher ultimately benefits the classroom and the student.
I bring this example up neither to advocate for a teacher strike, nor to accuse our own local elected officials of directly causing the divide between parents and teachers. A pandemic is not and should not be a polarizing issue. The commonality I hope to establish with this example is the battle over the narrative, and how or why some parents could ever think that teachers do not care about their students. It is literally a teacher’s job to care. It is a well-established fact that teachers are overworked, underpaid and underappreciated. No one becomes a teacher for the pay; they do it because they care. School systems are underfunded even while they absorb every problem afflicting society, from food insecurity to mental and physical trauma. No one becomes a teacher because it’s easy; they do it because they care. Roanoke County teachers willingly signed up to deliver school meals last spring to needy families after the school year prematurely ended, because they care. Roanoke County teachers are willingly teaching summer school right this very minute, even before an appropriate and safe educational environment had been decided on, because they care. Teachers will always care about the children, even when many, if not most, have worries and reservations this time of uncertainty understandably produces. Some parents need to realize when it comes to the well-being and education of their children, teachers are with them, not against them.
There were two unrelated instances from the recent Roanoke County School Board voting session that struck me as very telling but also interesting. The first was Superintendent Nicely’s comical proposal that school board members fill the substitute shortages, which the members somewhat awkwardly ignored. The second was a proposal to meet as a school board every week until all students have returned to school. I believe a melding of these proposals would actually be beneficial. The school board should meet more regularly and they should do it inside the schools which they serve. School board members should meet inside elementary school classrooms and ride buses with older students on their days of in-school instruction. School board members should spend a day disinfecting desks and checking temperatures in the same environment which they voted to provide. While receiving their own form of in-class instruction, perhaps they could listen to teachers and their worries, rather than allowing those concerns to be ignored or misinterpreted as acts of selfishness.
School board member Tim Greenway largely missed the mark by comparing a school system to a business, but if there is one instance such an analogy might apply it’s in terms of employee empowerment. A respected, empowered employee consistently performs their job better. With supportive parents and an understanding school board, Roanoke County teachers will undoubtedly move mountains this school year.
