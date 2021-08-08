Butler: Comeback City: Danville’s revival is powered by clean energy

“Eight years ago, there were about 200 people living in our downtown River District. Now about 2,300 empty nesters and young people are living downtown and growing,” said Vogler. Not far up Main Street, an influx of younger families, married couples, and singles are buying up single family homes. Many of these buyers have left unaffordable big cities and relocated to Danville, lured by home prices that start at around $100,000. Recently, Danville was ranked as the third most popular small city to move to in America, by the travel website MoveBuddha.com.

Vogler also recognized that depending on a couple industries is not a stable path to prosperity. “We’re creating a diversified economy through a number of paths, including advanced manufacturing in a partnership between Danville Community College, our public schools, and the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research. That has helped us attract global companies like Kyocera SGS, Overfinch, and Unison, just in the past year.”

It’s this comprehensive approach that earned Danville the 2020 All-American City award by the National Civic League; one of only 10 communities in the nation to receive this award.

Vogler acknowledges that Danville’s revival is in its early stages, but the city’s investments in clean energy infrastructure, education and urban renewal are paying off. “We’ve laid the foundation for Danville’s future. Do we still have challenges? Absolutely. But I believe the progress we’ve seen in the past decade will pay dividends in Danville for decades to come.”

Butler is the director of Conservatives for Clean Energy—Virginia and has owned and operated a small business in Richmond for 23 years. He can be reached at ron@cleanenergyconservatives.com