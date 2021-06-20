Call: Identifying unconscious prejudice in law enforcement

For 34 years, I taught courses on the Constitution to criminal justice students at Radford University. My courses covered issues about the constitutional rules law enforcement officers must follow in stopping and questioning people. I taught more students than I can count, but it was probably close to two thousand. Fortunately, I can only remember a handful of students that I thought might turn out to be Derek Chauvins.

It’s not just the Derek Chauvins that should concern us, though. It’s other officers who may, on a fairly regular basis, treat people of color differently than other people.

I assume that these officers are a lot like me. They were raised in homes where racial prejudice was a fact of life. Their families did not want people of color living near them (because, if nothing else, they thought it would decrease the value of their homes). The “N” word was tossed around on occasion. Their parents would not have approved of them having close friends, or even worse a boyfriend or girlfriend, who were persons of color.