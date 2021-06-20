Call: Identifying unconscious prejudice in law enforcement

For 34 years, I taught courses on the Constitution to criminal justice students at Radford University. My courses covered issues about the constitutional rules law enforcement officers must follow in stopping and questioning people. I taught more students than I can count, but it was probably close to two thousand. Fortunately, I can only remember a handful of students that I thought might turn out to be Derek Chauvins.
It’s not just the Derek Chauvins that should concern us, though. It’s other officers who may, on a fairly regular basis, treat people of color differently than other people.
I assume that these officers are a lot like me. They were raised in homes where racial prejudice was a fact of life. Their families did not want people of color living near them (because, if nothing else, they thought it would decrease the value of their homes). The “N” word was tossed around on occasion. Their parents would not have approved of them having close friends, or even worse a boyfriend or girlfriend, who were persons of color.
And like me, these officers learned as they matured that these prejudices were wrong. Nevertheless, I firmly believe that those of us who have had this experience have never been able to totally escape the effects of the racial prejudice with which we were raised. There are undoubtedly times when I treat people of color differently than other people without realizing it, as much as I may want to rid myself of any unconscious vestiges of the racial prejudice with which I was raised.
What this means for our law enforcement officials is that they should be looking for indications of both overt and unconscious prejudice amongst their officers. If law enforcement officers would accept that nearly all of us sometimes act in discriminatory ways that we neither intend nor recognize, it would permit supervisors to point out to patrol officers their discriminatory patterns without appearing to be accusatory.
Interestingly, recent changes in Virginia law insure that local law enforcement agencies will have the basic data that is critical in identifying disparate treatment of persons of color. In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation that requires state and local law enforcement officers in Virginia to file a report every time they stop a motor vehicle or stop a person pursuant to an investigation. The report must identify the race of the person stopped (and also the race of any person searched pursuant to the stop). (Many law enforcement agencies required this already in an effort to identify possible discriminatory patterns).
If law enforcement agencies are diligent in their analysis of this data, they can identify patterns of discriminatory behavior in their early stages. As a result, they can either help officers correct their unconscious discriminatory behavior or remove those officers who are unwilling to recognize and address their inappropriate actions. This may not prevent all future egregious misconduct of the sort that resulted in the death of George Floyd, but it would certainly be a huge step in the right direction.
Call is Professor Emeritus of Criminal Justice at Radford University.