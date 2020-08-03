Canova: Christopher Columbus Monuments

By Robert F. Canova
Canova is president of the Italian-American Heritage Club of Roanoke.
It is understandable that Christopher Columbus monuments would be erected in locations that have a direct relationship with him. In Italy, the country of his birth, there are 45 Columbus monuments and plaques, mostly in the Genoa area. In Spain, the flag under which he sailed to the New World, there are 67. There are 39 in the West Indies, where Columbus set foot in the New World. But there are 95 monuments, 21 plaques, 3 markers and 40 other commemorations to Columbus in the United States, a location with no geographical relationship to him.
Between 1492 and 1504, Columbus made four voyages to the New World, landing in the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. He never set foot in Central America, Mexico or North America. He is notable primarily for demonstrating that ships could navigate across the Atlantic Ocean. When passing the mouth of the Orinoco River (Venezuela) in 1498, Columbus determined that the quantity of fresh water must come from land “of continental proportions.” That’s as close as he came to discovering America. Columbus was not involved in African slave trade to the New World, but he sent six inhabitants of the West Indies back to Queen Isabella of Spain.
Why do we celebrate Christopher Columbus in the United States? It began during the American Revolution, as a patriotic way of insulting the British, and continued as a way of bringing pride to Italian Americans. The first monument to Christopher Columbus in the United States was erected in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1792, on the 300th anniversary of his first voyage. The monument was donated to Baltimore by the French Consul to Baltimore. It honored a decidedly non-British hero of the day. At that time “Columbia” was a common nickname for our new nation, much as “America” is today. Columbia (feminine version of Columbus) is the goddess of liberty and the personification of America; she sits atop the U.S. Capitol Building. Check out the lyrics for the 18th century American patriotic song, “Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean.” There was even consideration for renaming the United States of America “Columbia.” This never happened, but our country’s capital district was named the District of Columbia.
For the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ maiden voyage, a year-long celebration was said to have taken place. In 1892, President Benjamin Harrison called for a national observance of Columbus Day. Harrison’s proclamation linked the legacy of Columbus to American patriotism. “On that day let the people, so far as possible, cease from toil and devote themselves to such exercises as may best express honor to the discoverer and their appreciation of the great achievements of the four completed centuries of American life.”
Sadly, at that same time, Italian Americans were being persecuted. A year earlier, 11 Sicilian immigrants had been lynched in New Orleans after the police commissioner was killed and suspicion was placed on the local Italian community. Many Italian Americans saw celebrating Christopher Columbus as a way for them to be accepted by the mainstream. They erected a giant monument to Columbus in New York City’s Central Park.
Columbus Day became a federal holiday in 1934 during Franklin Roosevelt’s administration. The Knights of Columbus were instrumental in the creation of the holiday.
