Carrico: Cox will stand for law enforcement

Few things are more difficult for a retired legislator than watching a legislative session go off the rails and be unable to do anything about it.
That’s where I found myself in most of 2020, watching as House and Senate Democrats attacked our law enforcement community. I’m also a retired State Trooper, and that made it even more difficult to watch Democrats paint our men and women behind the badge as a threat to public safety, rather than a force for good.
That was enough to make me decide to get off the bench and take action. Initially I thought that action would be to run for Governor.
But after a great deal of prayerful consideration, I decided there was a better way to fight back — unite with my friend Kirk Cox, and help him win back the Executive Mansion and put Virginia back on the right path.
I’m proud to endorse Kirk Cox for a number of reasons. I’ve known him for 19 years, and I’m proud to call him my friend. We’ve worked together in the General Assembly to make our communities safer and improve education for our children. But most of all, I’m proud to join with Kirk because he knows that law enforcement deserves help, not scorn.
Kirk Cox made it clear that he stands in support of our law enforcement community, and I’m honored to announce our “Partnership for a Safe Virginia” initiative.
Partnership for a Safe Virginia will commit $50 million to raise law enforcement base pay and reward those who have served longer with the higher paychecks they deserve.
We will use this funding to implement the long-unfunded Virginia State Police Pay Plan reforms, important changes that will make sure experienced troopers are appropriately compensated.
This is critical given the high number of vacancies facing state police. There are over 400 current vacancies, or about 20% of the force. Those are unsustainable numbers.
Investing this money up front to attract and retain law enforcement will save money in the long run. It costs about $100,000 to train a trooper. When we spend that money and lose the trooper a year or 18 months later, that investment is lost.
It takes a special type of person to run toward the sounds of the guns. It takes courage to walk into a dark house to protect the innocent from an armed intruder. It takes compassion to help a family who just lost a loved one to a drunk driver. These remarkable men and women don’t deserve the scorn Democrats have heaped on them.
This summer’s unrest in our cities gave birth to a pernicious idea — defunding our police. Sadly, Virginia Democrats picked up the idea and ran with it.
Socialist Democrat Lee Carter of Manassas — a potential candidate for Governor — even went so far as to introduce legislation that would have cut the State Police budget by 25%, as well as a 25% cut in state aid to local police departments.
As long as I’m alive, I will continue to speak out and lead the fight for a safe Virginia. The Democratic Party is waging a relentless war on law enforcement.
We need leaders to stop the insane attacks on law and order before it is too late. Law enforcement is the guardian of the fine line between civilization and chaos. Those behind the badge need our support.
Kirk Cox is exactly the kind of leader Virginia needs. He will stand with law enforcement, and I am proud to endorse him today.
By working together toward our shared goal, we’re working to bring our party back together.
Winning Virginia back from unified Democratic control will take all of us pulling together in one effort — unity across our party. I’m proud to join with Kirk to take the first steps to do that today.
Working together, we can and will unify our party and bring common-sense, conservative policies back to the commonwealth.
Carrico is a former state trooper and a former Republican state senator from Grayson County.
