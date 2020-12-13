Carrico: Cox will stand for law enforcement

Few things are more difficult for a retired legislator than watching a legislative session go off the rails and be unable to do anything about it.

That’s where I found myself in most of 2020, watching as House and Senate Democrats attacked our law enforcement community. I’m also a retired State Trooper, and that made it even more difficult to watch Democrats paint our men and women behind the badge as a threat to public safety, rather than a force for good.

That was enough to make me decide to get off the bench and take action. Initially I thought that action would be to run for Governor.

But after a great deal of prayerful consideration, I decided there was a better way to fight back — unite with my friend Kirk Cox, and help him win back the Executive Mansion and put Virginia back on the right path.

I’m proud to endorse Kirk Cox for a number of reasons. I’ve known him for 19 years, and I’m proud to call him my friend. We’ve worked together in the General Assembly to make our communities safer and improve education for our children. But most of all, I’m proud to join with Kirk because he knows that law enforcement deserves help, not scorn.