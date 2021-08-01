Carrico: Photo speed enforcement is new tool to keep kids safe this fall

As the calendar flips toward the fall and parents begin to think about our kids going back to school, some for the first time in 18 months, there is a renewed effort to improve traffic safety around our school buildings.
Under legislation approved by the Virginia General Assembly last year, localities may now implement photo speed enforcement systems in school zones.
These systems not only markedly improve traffic safety on crowded and busy streets and roads near our schools, but they can also reduce the number of interactions between the public and law enforcement and reducing disparities in policing.
These are three worthwhile goals that localities should consider as we march toward the new school year.
After I retired from my service as a Virginia state trooper, I spent 18 years serving in the Virginia General Assembly, first in the House of Delegates and then the Senate of Virginia.
Throughout that time, I focused on public safety and what Virginia could do to make sure that our streets, communities, and cities were safe. Whether it was improving traffic safety or keeping dangerous criminals behind bars, I tried to look at every issue through the lens of what would make it easier for people to live, work, and raise a family in a safe and healthy Virginia.
One of the issues I worked on for many years was how to improve traffic safety on particularly dangerous stretches of roadways.
For many years, I pushed legislation to give law enforcement more tools to keep our highway work zones safer. That culminated in legislation in 2019 allowing state police to use handheld photo speed enforcement cameras in work zones.
These systems allow troopers to issue citations without necessarily pulling out into traffic and complete a traffic stop in a busy area with road workers present.
After I retired from the General Assembly, the legislature expanded the use of photo speed systems to school zones — allowing localities to adopt ordinances to implement photo speed enforcement programs.
Under this statute, localities may issue civil citations to individuals who are photographed going more than 10 mph over the speed limit during school hours. The process is simple: after a car is captured exceeding the speed limit, a citation is issued based on the license plate.
Every citation must be approved by a law enforcement officer, and individuals have an opportunity to present evidence in court that they were not the operator of the vehicle at the time the citation was issued. The citation, which again is a civil penalty only, does not come with a criminal charge or motor vehicle points.
In an ideal world, this kind of system would not be necessary. Every driver would safely and slowly make their way through the school zone. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.
Photo speed enforcement systems allow us to safely and justly enforce the speed limit in school zones. This makes school zones safer for students, parents, bus drivers, and other motorists.
In fact, academic studies show that photo speed systems reduce traffic crashes by more than 50 percent and slowed the average speed limit by an average of 9 miles per hour. A 2009 study from Arizona showed that every mile of photo speed enforcement saved over $2.1 million in economic damage from automobile accidents.
Additionally, photo speed systems are also a great way to limit the interactions of law enforcement officers and the motoring public. By capturing information electronically and issuing a citation in the mail, you eliminate a traffic stop in what otherwise is an often busy and sometimes narrow stretch of roadway like a school zone.
For law enforcement, there is occasionally the question of whether conducting a traffic stop is more dangerous than letting a violator go. The officer must enter traffic, pull over the offender, and then stand on a busy roadside to complete the stop and issue a citation.
Moreover, the very nature of the program — which captures every vehicle going 10 mph over the speed limit or more — will reduce disparities in policing. Under normal circumstances, an officer would have to use his or her discretion on which driver and vehicle to pull over, and certainly could not pull over every offender.
Reducing disparities, limiting interactions, and making our schools safer are all worthy goals that can be accomplished through a photo speed enforcement program. For jurisdictions in rural parts of the state, where manpower is thin and budgets are strained, these programs can be especially helpful resources.
With the school year just around the corner, there is no better time to consider a photo speed enforcement system.
Carrico is a retired Virginia state trooper and former state senator from Grayson County.