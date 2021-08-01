Carrico: Photo speed enforcement is new tool to keep kids safe this fall

As the calendar flips toward the fall and parents begin to think about our kids going back to school, some for the first time in 18 months, there is a renewed effort to improve traffic safety around our school buildings.

Under legislation approved by the Virginia General Assembly last year, localities may now implement photo speed enforcement systems in school zones.

These systems not only markedly improve traffic safety on crowded and busy streets and roads near our schools, but they can also reduce the number of interactions between the public and law enforcement and reducing disparities in policing.

These are three worthwhile goals that localities should consider as we march toward the new school year.

After I retired from my service as a Virginia state trooper, I spent 18 years serving in the Virginia General Assembly, first in the House of Delegates and then the Senate of Virginia.

Throughout that time, I focused on public safety and what Virginia could do to make sure that our streets, communities, and cities were safe. Whether it was improving traffic safety or keeping dangerous criminals behind bars, I tried to look at every issue through the lens of what would make it easier for people to live, work, and raise a family in a safe and healthy Virginia.