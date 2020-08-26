Cathcart: 100 years since the 19th amendment women are still fighting for equality

By Freeda Cathcart
Cathcart is founder of By The Women For The Women Vote and the great-granddaughter of suffragist Ann Sloan Cathcart.
Aug. 18 marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment ratification, but it was not entered into the constitution until August 26, 1920 when it was signed by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby. Aug. 26 is celebrated every year as Equality Day.
Virginia became the key 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment this past Jan. 27, 2020. Yet women are still waiting for the archivist to enter the 28th Amendment into the constitution guaranteeing that:
“Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
It’s taken almost a century for the Equal Rights Amendment to be added to the Constitution. Suffragist Alice Paul convinced representatives to introduce the ERA to Congress in 1923. In comparison it took only seven decades for women to add the right to vote to the Constitution.
The ERA has bipartisan support. Polls in recent years show more than 80% of Virginians support the ERA and about 70% believe it’s already in the Constitution. For years there were enough votes in our state government to ratify the ERA but the Republican leadership refused to allow the bill to be heard in committee or brought to the floor for a vote.
After years of trying to convince the GOP leadership to fulfill their duties to democracy, women across the state worked tirelessly to flip the Virginia House and Senate for there to be new leadership. On January 27, 2020 Virginia ratified the ERA with bipartisan support!
Why is it taking so long for the archivist to enter the ERA into the constitution? The archivist received an opinion from the Trump Justice Department’s Assistant Attorney General Steven A. Engel stating: “The ERA Resolution has expired and is no longer pending before the States.”
The Attorney Generals of Virginia, Nevada and Illinois disagree and they have been fighting in the courts for the new amendment to be added to the constitution. In the meantime The House of Representatives passed a bill with bipartisan support to remove the deadline from the preamble of the Equal Rights Amendment. Having Congress remove the deadline would clarify their intent and end the legal battles.
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democrat Senator Ben Cardin introduced the same bill to the Senate. There are enough votes in the Senate to remove the deadline but the leadership, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham, refuse to allow it to be voted on. Sound familiar?
Women across the country are starting to pick up Virginia’s rallying cry, “If you can’t change their minds then change their seats!”
While the Republicans Del. Kirk Cox and Del. Mark Cole are still in the Virginia General Assembly, they are no longer in positions of leadership. Kirk Cox is even considering a run for governor. He can be assured that even though he didn’t remember the ladies, we will always remember how he obstructed our path to equality.
The president might also want to consider instructing his Justice Department to reconsider their opinion on the ERA. When the Senate reconvenes in September Senators McConnell and Graham might want to reflect on Virginia and take a moment to remember the ladies by passing the ERA legislation. Otherwise they may fully understand the meaning behind the sentiment attributed to William Congreve:
“Hell hath no fury as a woman scorned.”
