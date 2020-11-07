Chalk: Principles behind Virginia's new curriculum are self-destructive

The oppressor/oppressed paradigm that permeates “Teaching Hard History” and other similar curriculums stems largely from a materialist understanding of history that interprets the past predominantly in terms of social and economic struggles for power between “oppressor and oppressed... in constant opposition to one another,” according to Marx. Intimately related to this is an emphasis on human agency, also central to curriculum guidelines. It can also be found in Nietzsche’s emphasis on the will to realize autonomy: “This world is the will to power — and nothing besides! And you yourselves are also this will to power — and nothing besides!”