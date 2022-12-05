Chandler: A concrete foundation to affordable housing

As we look toward the future of affordable housing in the New River Valley, a concrete solution is starting to take shape and that’s not just a play on words.

Recently, in Pearisburg, Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley, along with students from Giles Technical Center, and a team of ready-mixed concrete professionals, came together to build an affordable low carbon home by using a technique called Insulating Concrete Forms, also known as ICF. Instead of traditional wood framing, ICF involves the use of Styrofoam blocks with concrete poured into them, to create walls that are reliable, safe, environmentally friendly and cost effective.

Timing of this project is of upmost importance right now. According to the New River Valley Regional Commission (NRVRC), the region needs, at minimum, 5,500 income restricted housing units to help support residents who have low- and moderate-income, who are spending at least 50% of their income on housing. In addition, 9,000 households across the region are paying more than 30% of their income on housing, meaning they may struggle to afford other necessities for their overall well-being. These numbers should be cause for concern and drive the consideration of ways to make affordable housing happen across the region.

As we look toward the future of affordable housing in the New River Valley, we must consider ways it can be improved.

According to the Virginia Ready Mixed Concrete Association (VRMCA), ICF is fast and safe to build. The sooner a project can be completed, the better, so that homeowners can move into their new affordable housing unit as soon as possible. Safety is another important factor, to ensure the well-being of homeowners. These two factors are critical when it comes to the creation of affordable housing.

ICF also promotes energy savings for a homeowner. When you are taking into consideration individuals who need affordable housing, you must consider their ability to comfortably afford to heat and cool their homes. Without this aspect in mind, individuals may struggle to make ends meet after moving into their new homes.

This building technique also allows for excellent noise reduction and exceptional fire resistance. Solid concrete walls and insulation make for a quiet structure, improving the comfort of the individuals living in their homes. Additionally, regarding fire resistance, wood framing burns — concrete does not.

The future of affordable housing in the New River Valley may come from an unlikely source, but it is an important one. I urge contractors working on affordable housing to advocate for the use of ICF in their next affordable housing builds, to ensure a bright future for its residents and the New River Valley as a whole.

With the use of ICF, we can create comfortable, hopeful futures for the residents of our community. That’s what one family in Pearisburg is experiencing tonight.