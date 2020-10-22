Chapman: Here's what Salem Avenue could look like

In August, our development team met with the city manager to begin a conversation about a solution for the city’s need for a new regional transit center. Our presentation included a proposal for a land swap that could result in a win for our neighborhood, downtown, regional transit and city taxpayers. The city manager briefly shared our presentation with members of city council, who according to the city manager, were not interested in learning more. At the very least, we believe city taxpayers deserve to know the merits of our proposal.

Last month, we closed on a property two blocks from the Downtown District on Norfolk Avenue. It is four blocks from the Salem Avenue lot where the proposed bus facility was found by the BZA to be incompatible with our neighborhood. That’s right, four blocks. In a city measuring just less than 43 square miles, the site falls within a one-mile bullseye surrounding downtown. Just as importantly, it is next to the railroad tracks and has the potential to meet the city’s original goal: A centralized, multi-modal, modern transportation center including rail.