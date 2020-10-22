Chapman: Here's what Salem Avenue could look like

In August, our development team met with the city manager to begin a conversation about a solution for the city’s need for a new regional transit center. Our presentation included a proposal for a land swap that could result in a win for our neighborhood, downtown, regional transit and city taxpayers. The city manager briefly shared our presentation with members of city council, who according to the city manager, were not interested in learning more. At the very least, we believe city taxpayers deserve to know the merits of our proposal.
Last month, we closed on a property two blocks from the Downtown District on Norfolk Avenue. It is four blocks from the Salem Avenue lot where the proposed bus facility was found by the BZA to be incompatible with our neighborhood. That’s right, four blocks. In a city measuring just less than 43 square miles, the site falls within a one-mile bullseye surrounding downtown. Just as importantly, it is next to the railroad tracks and has the potential to meet the city’s original goal: A centralized, multi-modal, modern transportation center including rail.
A recent editorial by two city councilpersons described our property as “the leftovers.” While this may have been true decades ago, light industrial districts adjacent to the urban core have become increasingly attractive development opportunities throughout the state. In 2004, my wife and I moved into the Manchester Industrial District in Richmond when there were 12 residential units within a 20-block radius. Today, the district has more than 5,000 residents. It is the second fastest growing neighborhood in Richmond behind Scott’s Addition, another former light industrial district bordering downtown. The same thing is happening in Norfolk’s Chelsea and Railroad Districts. What do they all have in common? Older warehouses eligible for historic tax credits, large tracts of land and a centralized location. Whether our city leaders see it or not, Roanoke’s downtown is expanding west for the same reasons.
Lynchburg provides a successful model for Roanoke to follow. In 2014, it built a new outdoor bus transfer facility 12 blocks from the edge of downtown and adjacent to the train station. It is zoned light industrial due to the facility’s noise, scale, emissions and hours of operation. While not currently permitted in Roanoke, we have applied to change the city’s zoning ordinance to allow bus transfer facilities in light industrial districts.
Our proposal for a land swap with the city provides the highest and best uses for both properties. Our lot on Norfolk Avenue is slightly larger than the city’s site four blocks away. It is not visible from a historic district, clearing the way for FTA financing and taking city taxpayers off the hook. There would be no noise impact to homeowners or multi-family residents. It is not in an Opportunity Zone, leaving the city’s most valuable land available for private development. Valley Metro customers could transfer buses and ride to any desired location downtown or enjoy an easy 15-minute walk to the central business district.
Meanwhile, our proposal for the Salem Avenue lot would include an estimated $30 million development with 150 to 200 apartments. At least 20% of the project would be set aside for work force housing, targeting residents earning 80% or less of the city’s median income. A plaza at Third Street would create a welcoming feature to our neighborhood from the central business district and an adorned entrance for the Transportation Museum from Salem Avenue. It would include the most attractive covered bus stop downtown. The small, unimproved historic commercial storefronts across the street would become attractive development opportunities, further boosting our neighborhood’s appeal. And while we cannot go back in time and change what the city paid for the lot, our project would create a market acceptable return on investment for city taxpayers in the form of real estate tax revenues. A bus station on this site would be tax free.
The choice is simple. Roanoke can get a centrally-located new $10 million bus station on Norfolk Avenue paid for the by FTA and a $30 million development on Salem Avenue, generating significant tax revenue and a return on investment for city taxpayers. Or Roanoke can lose a $30 million development, receive no tax revenue on the Salem Avenue lot for the next 25 years and have city taxpayers foot the bill for a $10 million new bus station. We encourage Roanoke citizens to contact city councilpersons and ask them to give our proposal the consideration it deserves.
