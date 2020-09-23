Chapman: Why It Failed: A Detailed Look into the City’s Unsuccessful Proposal for a New Outdoor Bus Facility

By Bill Chapman
Chapman is a real estate developer.
Earlier this year, the Salem Avenue Neighborhood Business Association hired the services of Trinity Consultants, an international engineering firm, to perform a noise study on Valley Metro’s proposed outdoor bus facility. Engineers field measured sound power from Valley Metro buses, then created a 3-D model of the proposed site. They ran simulations based on Valley Metro schedules and determined:
1. The proposed station would exceed VDOT’s threshold for a noise increase requiring mitigation (+10dB). The increase measured 17dB, more than three times the existing sound.
2. The project’s noise would be at the FTA’s “upper limit of a Moderate Impact” on the Candy Factory Condominiums. It would create a “Moderate Impact” on the Norfolk & Western Building (current home of the Transportation Museum) and a “Severe Impact” if it were converted to residential, a right of ownership in the Downtown District and its highest and best use.
3. The FTA states at moderate levels, “mitigation should be considered.” Severe levels create a “high level of community annoyance.”
The city provided its own noise study showing lower impacts; however, it did not take into account the sound from idling buses. Idling is louder and lasts longer than buses coming and going. To demonstrate, we provided a video of eight buses idling outdoors. It represented half of what would occur in our neighborhood starting daily at 6:05 am. The noise was so loud, a car passing directly in front of the camera could not be heard.
To determine the potential impact on property values, we hired SKJ Real Estate Consulting, a commercial appraiser whose clients include VDOT and the IRS. Specifically, we wanted to know how the facility would affect the Norfolk & Western Building, the most meaningful structure in our neighborhood. It determined:
1. Buildings on the block of Campbell Court sold at significantly lower values compared to similar buildings nearby. (We believe this is tied to the unchecked loitering, drinking and related problems allowed outside of the facility and not the facility itself or its customers.)
2. Polls of local real estate professionals showed large majorities believe closing Campbell Court would help surrounding property values and a relocation to Salem Avenue would hurt surrounding property values. It would, “likely be more severe to residential uses.”
3. It would be hurt by Class V Conditions, including noise, bus exhaust pollution and increased loitering.
4. The building’s entrance, “will be facing the rear of the bus station and situated where idling buses will confront any user of the facility.”
5. It concluded the Norfolk & Western Building could expect a downward adjustment by 20%, adding the “existing special purpose museum will be significantly impacted by these conditions.”
Lastly, we wanted answers on the project’s potential impact to the historic fabric of our neighborhood. We looked to Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources, who was charged with vetting the project for FTA financing. Last December, the project’s historic consultant submitted a preliminary application to DHR, proclaiming the outdoor bus facility would have an “Indirect Effect” on our neighborhood. Less than 30 days later, DHR corrected the consultant, making clear the project would have a “Direct Effect”. DHR didn’t hear from the consultant again. A formal application was never submitted. Financing has become the responsibility of city taxpayers.
The reports and presentation we provided to the Board of Zoning Appeals clearly proved the proposed facility did not meet the conditions for a Special Exception, a zoning requirement for a bus terminal in the Downtown District. Two of the six standards were not met: It’s “outside activities” were not compatible with our neighborhood and it failed to protect our historic district and existing investment downtown.
The most disappointing part of this process has been leadership’s lack of effort to engage our neighborhood. Not once did City Manager Bob Cowell, Assistant Manager Sherman Stovall or Mayor Sherman Lea initiate contact with members of our neighborhood to “bridge build” or learn more about our specific concerns to see if there could be common ground. There is no question it left their design team poorly prepared for our presentation to the BZA.
Even more troubling is their latest threat to change zoning laws, dismiss the BZA decision and allow the facility, as if the facts behind the case will magically go away. It’s like watching someone found guilty of theft, who instead of showing remorse or asking for forgiveness, attempts to make stealing legal. If true, it would represent a gross abuse of power and a red flag for investment downtown.
