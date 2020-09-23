Chapman: Why It Failed: A Detailed Look into the City’s Unsuccessful Proposal for a New Outdoor Bus Facility

Lastly, we wanted answers on the project’s potential impact to the historic fabric of our neighborhood. We looked to Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources, who was charged with vetting the project for FTA financing. Last December, the project’s historic consultant submitted a preliminary application to DHR, proclaiming the outdoor bus facility would have an “Indirect Effect” on our neighborhood. Less than 30 days later, DHR corrected the consultant, making clear the project would have a “Direct Effect”. DHR didn’t hear from the consultant again. A formal application was never submitted. Financing has become the responsibility of city taxpayers.

The reports and presentation we provided to the Board of Zoning Appeals clearly proved the proposed facility did not meet the conditions for a Special Exception, a zoning requirement for a bus terminal in the Downtown District. Two of the six standards were not met: It’s “outside activities” were not compatible with our neighborhood and it failed to protect our historic district and existing investment downtown.