Charleston: Facial recognition would help police combat sex trafficking

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is to be applauded for establishing only weeks into his administration a commission to prevent human trafficking and provide support for survivors (Executive Order 7-2022). It’s a bold move signaling that ending the scourge of human trafficking will be among his top priorities in office.

Time will tell whether the efforts of the commission will bear fruit resulting in meaningful reforms aimed at eliminating traffickers and empowering survivors, and advocates including me will be watching closely. In the meantime, there is an important step he can take immediately to set the commonwealth on the right path toward these lauded ends.

On the desk of Gov. Youngkin awaiting his signature is a bill that would authorize the use of facial recognition technology (FRT) by local law enforcement agencies to help investigators identify the perpetrators and potential victims of serious crimes including human trafficking. The governor’s signature would enact the law already adopted by the legislature, and he should provide it forthwith.

At the age of 17, I became a victim of sex trafficking and remained so for more than 10 years under the manipulation of multiple traffickers. Over those 10 years, I was repeatedly raped and assaulted and even branded by one of my traffickers. My life changed when federal authorities finally located my trafficker and I was able to escape and begin the long, excruciating healing process.

Today, as a 40-year-old survivor of sex trafficking, I work as both a survivor advocate and an activist to help end trafficking which has been aided by the proliferation and anonymity of the internet. Ironically, new facial recognition technology empowered by the same internet promises to be an important tool in combating the same crimes it helped facilitate.

Facial recognition has already proven to be one the most effective technologies in the fight against human trafficking. My work with local law enforcement and Homeland Security investigations to help them understand the mental state of trafficked victims has brought me into close contact with how facial recognition is helping law enforcement find victims and their traffickers. Whether it is a victim’s face being used in an ad for sex work, or the photo of a trafficker shared brazenly on public social media or caught on video committing a related crime, facial recognition can help identify that individual and provide a critical lead in the investigation. With the ability to help identify victims and their traffickers, facial recognition technology can massively accelerate the apprehension of the offender and the rescue of the victim. In many cases, rescuing a victim just one day too late means that this world has lost a daughter, a sister, a granddaughter, a niece or a friend.

I commend the governor for recognizing the rise in this horrendous crime and making it a priority for his administration. As stated in his executive order: “We must remain proactive in our efforts and ensure the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to combat human trafficking are equipped with the tools necessary to win this fight.”

One of those crucial tools is facial recognition technology. I urge the governor sign Senate Bill 741 into law and equip law enforcement with the tools needed to apprehend and prosecute the abhorrent perpetrators of sex trafficking while helping to turn its victims into survivors like me.

Charleston is CEO of Charleston Law Center in Las Vegas, where she manages projects, partnerships and strategic initiatives that help fuel the end of sexual violence against women. Her dedication to the empowerment of survivors comes from her own lived experience.

Charleston is CEO of Charleston Law Center in Las Vegas, where she manages projects, partnerships and strategic initiatives that help fuel the end of sexual violence against women. Her dedication to the empowerment of survivors comes from her own lived experience.