Chenette and Grenier: Title 42 doesn’t fit Roanoke’s welcoming community

Roanoke’s Welcoming Week (Sept. 9-18) celebrates the people in our diverse and inclusive community. As part of the national network of Welcoming America, the city’s annual festivities connect neighbors and “foster belonging for all, including immigrants and refugees” through fun runs, meals, and a citizenship and naturalization ceremony celebration that I look forward to attending with my students (Sept. 16). As a professor and attorney, I teach that government, policy, law and cases are about people. Welcoming is what brought me back to work in Roanoke, what makes students excited to live and learn here, and what continues to bring our community together.

As our community cheers on the Run for Refugees during Welcoming Week, our leaders should remember that refugees were once United States asylum-seekers. As long as Title 42 remains in effect nationally, Roanoke’s welcoming party is limited by federal policy — extending few, inequitably distributed, invitations and newly limited roads to attendance for people seeking asylum. Title 42, which was put into place in 2020, turns back some asylum seekers without allowing them to even apply for asylum. Two years later, Roanoke has resumed in-person welcoming, citizenship and naturalization celebrations, our community dinner and 5K, but Title 42 remains in effect.

Asylum has long been a narrow, demanding route to lawfully enter the country and maintain recognized status in the U.S. immigration process, available exclusively to those who experience a credible threat of persecution elsewhere. These have always been high hurdles for applicants. But this promise of process has global significance and remains foundational to human rights. The 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol established the customary rule of international law that people facing violence and threats to life and freedom have the opportunity to seek refuge across borders. The U.S. codified our commitment to asylum with the Refugee Act of 1980. Title 42 fails the standard established by our own laws for welcoming those who need law and process most.

By maintaining Title 42, the U.S. creates uncertainty and instability instead of order. Title 42 does not stop migration; it stops a predictable legal process, regulation and its safeguards. The policy leaves only extra-legal paths for those with sincere and immediate claims to asylum, recognized domestically and internationally, as a matter of law. The policy rejects the very community Roanoke embraces and celebrates each fall.

Roanoke already recognizes that the countless contributions of immigrants and refugees in our community are worthy of welcome and celebration. As we plan for Roanoke’s Welcoming Week, may we remember that the legal process for asylum is equally worth of protection.