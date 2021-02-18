Chiazor: The Hottest Topic in 2021: Keeping People Connected

Contrary to what the Roanoke Times chooses to report, there’s no lack of commitment from the private sector and we remain focused on closing the digital divide. Cox, a private family-owned company (not an investor-owned business as Mr. Dempsey misrepresented), has invested more than $2.2 billion in private funding just in Virginia over the past decade to build, maintain, and upgrade our fiber-based network to meet customer needs today and into the future. In fact, our future investments are focused on brining 10 gigabit broadband speeds to every home in our service area.

Closing the digital divide is something we recognize we can’t solve on our own. We’ll continue to look for partnerships that will bring connectivity to all residents in our service area and we’ll advocate for an equitable use of federal and state grant funding to make that happen. We need to work collaboratively with our localities to build out the infrastructure necessary to connect all residents in Virginia. As we work toward this shared goal, I hope the Roanoke Times will choose to highlight successes along the way such as private sector investments and expanded affordability programs instead of continuing to rely on outdated narratives that try to paint our industry as a barrier to connectivity.

It’s true what Sen. Jennifer Boysko, chair of Virginia’s Broadband Advisory Council, stated in her opinion editorial that ran in The Roanoke Times on Nov. 4, 2020, “broadband is a priority in Virginia.” Regardless of how The Roanoke Times chooses to cover it, Cox is committed to that priority.

Chiazor is vice president for government and public affairs of Cox Virginia.