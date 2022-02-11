Chisholm: To have a chance at a livable future, we must protect democracy

Win or lose, fossil fuel expansion or renewable energy future, we must protect our democracy.

Last year, Virginia’s Air Pollution Control Board rejected an air quality permit for the proposed Lambert Compressor Station — designed to propel gas into North Carolina through the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP)’s proposed Southgate extension — signaling a huge environmental justice victory.

A month later, the Virginia State Water Control Board approved a water permit for the MVP, signing off on state approval for the MVP to build across hundreds of Virginia waterways.

These contrasting decisions have one thing in common: they were both issued by a citizen board. In Virginia, the Department of Environmental Quality has three regulatory boards composed of citizens appointed by the governor based on merit, “and without regard for political affiliation.”

Two of these boards, the Air Pollution Control Board and State Water Control Board, are deemed responsible for overseeing Virginia’s environmental regulations and approving or denying permits.

They conduct hearings and take public input on controversial projects, and in the case of the MVP, frequently side with DEQ over the objections of community members.

Virginia Mercury found only four instances over the past two decades where the Air and Water Boards have gone against a permit decision recommendation by the DEQ.

The third citizen board, the Virginia Waste Management Board, oversees waste management activities and does not have permitting authority.

Citizen boards are a key element of democracy in the Commonwealth of Virginia. And just like many democratic institutions across the country, they are under threat.

During this legislative season, Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Richard Stuart, R-King George, and Dels. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, proposed bills to hand all power for approving permits to the DEQ Director, thus taking this ability away from the citizen boards.

The Democrat-controlled Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources committee sided with industry lobbyists and advanced a combined bill (Senate Bill 657). Stripping permitting authority from citizen boards would place decisions behind closed doors, further restricting meaningful public input.

Across the country, dangerous new laws exacerbate existing hurdles to voting, especially for communities of color and low wealth communities.

During municipal elections in November of 2021, voters in Georgia were 45 times more likely to have their mail-in ballots rejected, and ultimately not vote as a result.

Largely thanks to Black legislators, Virginians have unprecedented access to voting, after a long history of disenfranchisement. We must preserve the voting legislation that allows this, especially as other Southern states seek to create more restrictive voting laws.

Another threat to our democracy lies in pipeline protest laws. In the past half decade, 13 states have enacted laws that increase the penalties of trespassing, damaging, and interfering with oil refineries and pipelines. This includes our neighbor West Virginia, which heightened penalties for protests near pipelines in March 2020.

Now, similar laws are being proposed in Virginia. This is a direct and dangerous attack by fossil fuel companies, with their hands in the pockets of politicians, on our resistance to toxic and unnecessary oil and gas infrastructure, and thus, an attack on our ability to live full and healthy lives.

The threats to our democracy span up and down the ballot: from local threats to citizen boards to the attempt to steal the U.S. presidential election.

As an Army veteran and environmental justice activist, I know that participatory democracy is key to protecting the land, water, and people of this state — and of our country.

In recent years, Virginia has emerged as a leader in climate action, in a country that has long lagged behind the world in addressing the climate catastrophe. The Environmental Justice Act, which the Air Board cited in its decision on Lambert, was passed by the Virginia General Assembly under the stewardship of Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield — two leaders elected in part because of their strong social justice values. Virginia can continue to lead the country – but only if we fight hard to preserve our democracy.

Virginians must call upon their senators to oppose SB 657. Any assault on voting rights, public participation, and freedom of speech is a risk to our future. Now, more than ever, the threat to our democracy is a threat to climate and environmental progress.

Russell Chisholm is a longtime environmental justice organizer and co-chair of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition, which represents individuals and groups from Virginia and West Virginia.