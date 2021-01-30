Christopulos: Another misleading poll from Mountain Valley Pipeline supporters

Supporters of Mountain Valley Pipeline make two important errors when they argue that people support their project. (“Poll shows support for pipeline in Southwest Virginia,” Roanoke Times, January 25, 2021).
First, they ask a factually doubtful question, claiming that the natural gas in their pipeline is destined for Virginians and others in the southeastern United States. At present, only 0.5% of the gas is firmly committed to any customer in those regions – Roanoke Gas, whose parent company is a 1% owner of MVP. Virginia’s State Corporation Commission has already expressed skepticism about allowing Roanoke Gas to charge local ratepayers if the gas is available at better prices from the other two sources that already supply us. They would like to sell product in North Carolina, but everything else could go anywhere in the world. As an MVP representative said at the company’s first presentation in our region in 2014, “Gas molecules flow all over the place” (Roanoke Times, October 14, 2014).
Second, they misrepresent the popularity of the project in the regions it crosses. As in a previous version of the same poll in 2017, MVP claims that “Southwest Virginia” supports their project. Where is Southwest Virginia? According to MVP, it begins in Botetourt County, less than 50 miles from the pipeline’s proposed crossing of Interstate 81, and extends to the tip of Lee County, about 195 miles from the same crossing. By these geographic standards, opinions in Williamsburg, Fairfax County and Winchester are as relevant as MVP’s “Southwest Virginia.”
MVP cherry-picked a distant geographic area friendly to coal mining that in no sense reflects the economy or opinions of people within 50 miles of the MVP route. How do we know? Opposition to MVP is bipartisan. Within months of MVP’s announcement, the largely Republican county boards of supervisors in Roanoke, Montgomery, Giles and Craig counties voted to oppose the project. During the last gubernatorial primaries in Virginia, candidates opposed to MVP (Republican Corey Stewart and Democrat Tom Perriello) did very well along the pipeline route.
This is at least the third time that MVP supporters have distorted polling results. In April 2015, the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Committee, of which I was a member, conducted its annual nonbinding straw poll of members. One of the nine questions addressed MVP, and only 149 of the Chamber’s 1,100 members even answered it. It was NEVER framed as a referendum on MVP. Only 29% supported the project. The question was designed so that a reasonable person would select “Support construction with proper environmental mitigation and local access to pipeline,” a phrasing that drew 46% support. Another 25% opposed MVP or thought the Chamber should take no position. Comments were overwhelmingly negative.
Yet when the Chamber endorsed the MVP later in the year (“The pipeline offers economic opportunities,” June 2, 2015) they claimed that “we surveyed our membership with clear support indicated for the construction of the pipeline.” This is simply not true
The Chamber’s endorsement claimed that MVP would be built “in cooperation with property owners, and the utmost safety and with respect for the environment and our region’s beauty.” None of these conditions have been met. Ask the 300 Virginia landowners who were immediately sued by MVP with a threat to take the use of their land using federal eminent domain. Ask the environmental groups that stripped MVP of three sets of permits and now have seven new lawsuits against MVP. Its parent company, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) is rated an environmental “Laggard” by analysts at Fidelity Investments.
We neither need nor want MVP. It brings no permanent jobs to the region, only threats of explosions, water pollution, violations of private property rights, and disfigurement of our mountains and streams.
MVP is now three years overdue and $3 billion over budget. If it is ever built, the owners will want us to pay for their cost overruns so that they can reap net profits above 14%. In addition to the seven new environmental lawsuits, MVP confronts a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission with new concerns about the way that it has treated both landowners and the environment.
It is past time to pull the plug on this dangerous, ill-conceived, unnecessary project.
Christopulos is the retired owner of an international management consulting business who lives in Salem.