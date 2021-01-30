Christopulos: Another misleading poll from Mountain Valley Pipeline supporters

First, they ask a factually doubtful question, claiming that the natural gas in their pipeline is destined for Virginians and others in the southeastern United States. At present, only 0.5% of the gas is firmly committed to any customer in those regions – Roanoke Gas, whose parent company is a 1% owner of MVP. Virginia’s State Corporation Commission has already expressed skepticism about allowing Roanoke Gas to charge local ratepayers if the gas is available at better prices from the other two sources that already supply us. They would like to sell product in North Carolina, but everything else could go anywhere in the world. As an MVP representative said at the company’s first presentation in our region in 2014, “Gas molecules flow all over the place” (Roanoke Times, October 14, 2014).