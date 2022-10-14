Christopulos: Local heroes get Appalachian Trail-wide recognition

Every year since 2011, the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame at Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Pennsylvania has honored a few people “who have made exceptional and positive contributions to the Appalachian Trail or the A.T. community.”

Members include A.T. founders Benton McKaye and Myron Avery as well as Emma “Grandma” Gatewood, the first woman known to have completed a solo A.T. hike.

On Oct. 1, three people with strong ties to the Roanoke Valley joined this exclusive club. Jim and Molly Denton were leaders in the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club in the 1940s and 1950s, while Tom Speaks was supervisor of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests from 2012 to 2015.

Between 1946 and 1958, Jim and Molly Denton played central roles in moving more than 160 miles of the A.T. away from the Blue Ridge mountains to more protected lands in the west, often in national forests.

When the RATC was founded in 1932, its volunteers helped mark, measure, map and maintain the original A.T. from Black Horse Gap northeast of Roanoke all the way to the North Carolina and Tennessee borders. The early trail had a few highlights like the Pinnacles of Dan, but too much of it was dull road walking. RATC leaders began lobbying for a better route as early as 1940.

Enter Jim Denton, a returning World War II veteran and a chemist at the American Viscose rayon plant in Roanoke. In a 1949 speech, he declared that “it is safe to say that the section [of the A.T.] southwest from Roanoke to Iron Mountain near Damascus is the worst to be found in the whole length of the trail.” He vowed to lead the change efforts, convincing an ailing Myron Avery that RATC volunteers could do the job. By 1955 the relocation was declared complete.

Jim served as RATC president four times and filled many other roles in the club.

Molly was the first woman elected as RATC’s president (1952). She also helped organize a series of public square dances to fund the trail relocation and took leadership roles in editing the newsletter, judging photography contests and organizing club entertainment. Oh, and she had three children between 1949 and 1954.

Jim accepted a transfer to the Viscose plant in Front Royal in 1958, and the Dentons became perpetual leaders in the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club. The Jim and Molly Denton Shelter in Northern Virginia is named in their honor.

Two of the Denton children, Mike and Shirley, were able to attend the induction ceremony. They said their parents hiked all over the world, but the A.T. was their passion. The three children and five grandchildren are their parents’ enduring legacy, all avid hikers who embrace stewardship of the natural world.

The Dentons join Charles Parry, formerly a mathematics professor at Virginia Tech, in the Hall of Fame. Inducted in 2016, Charles was the RATC trail supervisor from 1976 until his death in December 2010, shaping nearly all of the 120 miles the club maintains and playing a pivotal role in the return of the A.T. to McAfee Knob in the late 1980s.

Tom Speaks became the first employee of the U.S. Forest Service ever inducted into the A.T. Hall of Fame. He played a leadership role in critical land acquisitions for the A.T. in the South. He led a Forest Service team responsible for A.T. acquisitions from Georgia to central Virginia., including Rocky Fork, Spy Rock, Max Patch and Roan Highlands. In addition, he was supervisor of both the Cherokee National Forest and the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

Pete Irvine, retired A.T. Coordinator for the U.S. Forest Service and now an RATC volunteer, describes Tom as “a champion of and warrior for the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. He valued the A.T.’s unique cooperative management system and epitomized the agency partner role during his many years of federal civilian service.”

Speaks was not the first forest service employee to serve as a great friend to the A.T. In the 1940s, two different Jefferson National Forest supervisors strongly supported relocation of the A.T. onto forest lands. One was the father of Bill Cochran, the longtime former Roanoke Times reporter who wrote many articles about the A.T. and the outdoors.

That A.T. Hall of Fame is a program of the Appalachian Trail Museum in Pine Grove Furnace State Park. Details about the museum and the Hall of Fame, including a video of the induction ceremony are available on the museum’s website, https://www.atmuseum.org/.