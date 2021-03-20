Christopulos: MVP gas: the most expensive option

Third, MVP’s delays are due to the choice of an excessively hazardous route, the use of political pressure to ignore federal agency regulations, and the hasty, sloppy work performed by a subcontractor with a very poor safety record. MVP violated state and federal environmental regulations, and the courts caught up with them. Repeated landslides and other failures on the poorly chosen route resulted in fines from both Virginia and West Virginia, states that are reluctant to punish environmental laggards. MVP’s lobbying at the highest levels caused agencies such as the US Forest Service to violate their own regulations. MVP got caught and lost their federal permits.

The truth is that MVP might provide some financial benefits to RGC Resources, the parent company of Roanoke Gas. But those benefits would occur at the expense of the customers of Roanoke Gas. Roanoke Gas is a public utility, intended to serve its customers and subject to state regulation. RGC Resources, its parent, is a for-profit corporation traded on the New York Stock Exchange (RGCO). Thanks to exceedingly favorable treatment by the federal government, projects like MVP can boost stock prices even when they are unnecessary and dangerous. The only showing of “need” is signing up customers. All of MVP’s “customers” (like Roanoke Gas) are subsidiaries of its owners. They are free to sell the gas anywhere, even shipping it overseas. One of the owners has a contract to sell natural gas to India, where ALL of the pipe for the project was made.