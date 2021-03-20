Christopulos: MVP gas: the most expensive option

While announcing a mid-winter price hike to Roanoke Gas customers, Paul Nester, the CEO of RGC Resources, made three significant false claims in a recent letter to the Roanoke Times (“MVP Would Mean Cheaper Gas,” February 28, 2021). He said that Roanoke Gas, an RGC subsidiary, has no access to natural gas from the Appalachian region, that MVP gas would be a cheaper alternative for Roanoke Gas customers, and that pesky landowners and environmentalists are to blame for huge delays and cost overruns by MVP.
First, Roanoke Gas ALREADY has access to the Appalachian Basin through existing pipelines. Columbia Gas and East Tennessee Gas have reliably served the region for decades. All three pipelines access similar production zones in the Appalachian Basin, and numerous studies have shown that existing sources can provide all the natural gas needed in Virginia and the Carolinas.
Second, MVP has ALWAYS been the highest cost source for Roanoke because Roanoke Gas customers would be stuck covering a $120 million capacity reservation for MVP gas. The gas itself would cost the same from any of the pipelines, but its TRANSPORTATION via MVP would tack on the price of constructing MVP while providing its owners (including RGC Resources) with a NET profit in excess of 14% annually. Transportation costs for MVP were higher than those from the existing Columbia and East Tennessee pipelines when the MVP project had a $3.4 billion price tag, and they would be SIX TO TEN TIMES HIGHER than from existing sources at the current $6.0 billion cost of MVP.
Third, MVP’s delays are due to the choice of an excessively hazardous route, the use of political pressure to ignore federal agency regulations, and the hasty, sloppy work performed by a subcontractor with a very poor safety record. MVP violated state and federal environmental regulations, and the courts caught up with them. Repeated landslides and other failures on the poorly chosen route resulted in fines from both Virginia and West Virginia, states that are reluctant to punish environmental laggards. MVP’s lobbying at the highest levels caused agencies such as the US Forest Service to violate their own regulations. MVP got caught and lost their federal permits.
The truth is that MVP might provide some financial benefits to RGC Resources, the parent company of Roanoke Gas. But those benefits would occur at the expense of the customers of Roanoke Gas. Roanoke Gas is a public utility, intended to serve its customers and subject to state regulation. RGC Resources, its parent, is a for-profit corporation traded on the New York Stock Exchange (RGCO). Thanks to exceedingly favorable treatment by the federal government, projects like MVP can boost stock prices even when they are unnecessary and dangerous. The only showing of “need” is signing up customers. All of MVP’s “customers” (like Roanoke Gas) are subsidiaries of its owners. They are free to sell the gas anywhere, even shipping it overseas. One of the owners has a contract to sell natural gas to India, where ALL of the pipe for the project was made.
MVP would be the most expensive available source, and the cost would be paid on the backs of Roanoke Gas customers while RGC Resources executives and shareholders could reap massive profits. The price of RGC Resources stock rose dramatically in early 2017 and has remained more than 50% above its historic levels, despite recent declines. At least one company executive exercised stock options in 2019 (buying at an earlier price and selling the same day at a much higher price), netting over $100,000 in a single month. This has no benefit to Roanoke Gas customers.
The ill-conceived project is now losing favor with investors. Most of the original owners of MVP are scrambling to offload commitments to purchase this unnecessary and overpriced natural gas.
RGCO stock has dropped over 20% in the past year. Perhaps that is the reason that its executives are making such exaggerated and somewhat hysterical claims about the price of their product and the sources of their problems.
Christopulos is the retired owner of an international management consulting business. She lives in Salem.