Chwalowski: Herring doesn't promote colorblind society

Applicants to gifted K-12 programs should be selected on merits in the same, consistent, and objective way, in a color-blind fashion across the country.
This is to continue the American success story of relying on meritocracy to advance the well-being of citizens. This is what this naturalized American citizen thinks who ran away from communist corruption.
But this is not how Attorney General Mark Herring’s office decided to select such candidates.
Instead, based on NAACP’s complaint full of flimsy arguments and non sequiturs that too few “preferred minorities” were in such programs, Herring’s office decided to shift from objective, colorblind tests to subjective assessments and quotas based on skin color.
The immediate consequence of this racist approach is to prevent high-scoring Asians and whites from winning access to these programs in favor of lower-scoring “preferred minorities.” I wrote up and sent the AG’s office a six-page assessment of this monstrosity asking for justification.
How did this happen? The document explains that there were three parties involved: the Government (Herring’s office), Accuser (NAACP), and More Government (public schools). Asian kids and the general public who prefer the meritorious approach were ignored. Herring’s office failed to conduct the most basic due diligence of arguments presented by the NAACP. Because in the government society only government and preferred organizations make decisions.
The NAACP objected to tests and presented 40-plus examples of racial gossip, slurs and even alleging that teachers changed minority students’ grades. There is no indication that Herring’s office collected sworn statements or did critical evaluations of these claims; even if they were valid arguments to eliminate tests. They did a lot of hand-waving to make space for “preferred minorities” at the expense of the “undeserving minority,” which is Asian kids.
I grew up under communism; children of Communist Party members got extra points to be admitted to universities to promote party interests. In Virginia, Herring conceptually did the same for the “preferred minority.” He apparently talked himself into believing that his racist program is for better reasons. Herring attacks all of us and our civilization with his racist edict.
I wanted to highlight two deep flaws to Herring’s office approach:
Objective tests Herring rejected were developed and refined over a period of 30 to 40 years are a near-perfect prediction of future educational and professional success of test-takers. They are like “algorithm” based decision-making tools that businesses across the country are adopting on a massive scale for more predictable decisions and outcomes.
The world has moved to widespread use of tests-algorithms because they are more precise than subjective human judgment ranging from disease detection to insurance-related predictions. Herring’s office decision to substitute a knowledge-based test approach with a government-selected committee with random people is a practical step backward but apparently ideologically preferred.
Support of government-based system: In a citizen-society model, students with superior skills get ahead. Superior intelligence and skills “are in charge.” On the other hand, Herring’s government-society model places the government in charge, is open to corruption, and strongly favors “insiders,” (through appointed and potentially manipulated committees). The government decides who deserves to gain admission to these programs based on subjective and opaque criteria. This decision seems to be about increasing government power over society and has little to do with merit.
This is a textbook example of Marxist “class struggle” — to pit one group of citizens against another; a selected “preferred minority” is portrayed as a victim of a racist society; incapable of responsibility to study for exams, therefore all objective standards must be lowered or eliminated.
I do not think we deserve this debasement of our society. As written it insults the intelligence with flimsy arguments and its attack on the merit-based society. Herring’s office selected a subjective and corruptible race-quota approach to favor “preferred minority” over deserving Asians. Our society is supposed to be on the same team; Herring’s document tears us apart.
Herring’s decision does not promote a “colorblind” society, does not promote equal opportunity. It does the opposite by focusing on skin color and using it as a criterion to promote “social justice” and “equal” outcomes related to skin color-based groups. No matter how this ugly decision is dressed up, this is a racist decision designed to give the government control over another aspect of our lives.
Objective tests result in a harmonious society because of the inherent fairness that people accept. Politically manipulated access to gifted programs result in various racial groups hating each other because the system is rigged. Civilization lost, power-hungry Democrats got more power. It is a setback for America. A nation that denigrates hard work and rationality cannot possibly succeed.
Chwalowski is a Virginia Tech and Catholic University graduate, a business consultant, and a naturalized American citizen He resides in Loudoun County. He welcomes comments at chwalowski@hotmail.com.