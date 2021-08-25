Chwalowski: Herring doesn't promote colorblind society

Support of government-based system: In a citizen-society model, students with superior skills get ahead. Superior intelligence and skills “are in charge.” On the other hand, Herring’s government-society model places the government in charge, is open to corruption, and strongly favors “insiders,” (through appointed and potentially manipulated committees). The government decides who deserves to gain admission to these programs based on subjective and opaque criteria. This decision seems to be about increasing government power over society and has little to do with merit.

This is a textbook example of Marxist “class struggle” — to pit one group of citizens against another; a selected “preferred minority” is portrayed as a victim of a racist society; incapable of responsibility to study for exams, therefore all objective standards must be lowered or eliminated.

I do not think we deserve this debasement of our society. As written it insults the intelligence with flimsy arguments and its attack on the merit-based society. Herring’s office selected a subjective and corruptible race-quota approach to favor “preferred minority” over deserving Asians. Our society is supposed to be on the same team; Herring’s document tears us apart.