Clark: Griffith's conduct is disappointing

I am a Barry Goldwater/Bill Buckley conservative. Deana and I have voted for you many times, and she’s sent you modest contributions in the past. I was not enthusiastic about either candidate in the recent election. I described it as a choice between Caligula and Mr. Magoo. That said, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won, and this was a free and fair election.

As a conservative and a judge, I trust the states and my brothers and sisters on the bench to resolve election disputes, not you. That’s what the Constitution mandates. And courts across this country, both state and federal, with judges from every political background, have repeatedly ruled on the merits that this was a free, fair and accurate election. Let me say that again, because I actually read the decisions: Courts have ruled on the merits. (See, e. g., Judge Russell’s 34-page 177-paragraph Nevada opinion in Jesse Law, et als. orJudge Bibas’s lengthy opinion for the Third Circuit in the Pennsylvania case of Donald J. Trump for President, et als. v. Secretary of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, et als. ) The president’s frequently repeated statement that courts—often controlled by his own nominees—have never given him a proper hearing and/or dismissed his claims on purely technical grounds is an outright lie. Courts have considered and dismissed any number of legal, factual and Constitutional arguments made on his behalf.