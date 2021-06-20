Clements and Klemencic: “Yes, We Did It!” – Our Communities Finish IRONMAN

We’re delighted the vision of bringing IRONMAN here became a collective “return to normal” event. A million little things went into convincing IRONMAN to come here, and a million more went into their event operations. Several intangibles awaited — at Carvins Cove, on Blue Ridge Parkway hills and turns, on every paved street, in every part of the greenway, and along the finish line. But, by the time the IRONMAN team departed River’s Edge on the evening of June 6th, our communities had proven they were up to the challenge of hosting a world-class event.

Presenting IRONMAN was a huge lift. Yet, our communities experienced a massive thrill by embracing the event, having waited patiently for a glimpse of social normalcy. Likewise, our businesses that struggled, wondering if they’d survive, welcomed crowds of customers. Event planners and the patients and family members who experienced infirmities from COVID-19 shared a similar restlessness. As a result, an event once viewed predominantly as a showcase for our region’s outdoors transformed into a weekend of timely social and economic recovery.

We don’t know how to recognize everyone who took a chance on our vision other than by saying, “Thank you!” To our region’s communities, for what we ALL accomplished, we offer an equally hearty, “Thank you!”

Our region has countless extraordinary “visions” of what awaits all of us. The IRONMAN experience has reinforced that our communities support visionaries. So, let’s get to growing more of those visions. Step forward with your ideas, too, and witness the power of collaboration as those visions are made real.

Clements is Chief of Foot and Ankle, Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences, Carilion Clinic. Klemencic is a doctor in the Department of Emergency Medicine, Carilion Clinic, and Volunteer Director for the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge.