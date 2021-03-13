Clemmer: Robert E. Lee and the history you were never taught

Suppose two thirds, say 10,000, got away. Divided among the States their numbers would be too insignificant to accomplish the least good. Yes! The surrender of this army is the end of the Confederacy...And as Christian men, Gen. Alexander, you & I have no right to think for one moment of our personal feelings or affairs. We must consider only the effect which our action will have upon the country at large. Suppose I should take your suggestion & order the army to disperse & make their way to their homes...They would have to plunder & rob to procure subsistence. The Country would be full of lawless bands in every part, & a state of society would ensue from which it would take the country years to recover. Then the enemy’s cavalry would pursue in the hopes of catching the principal officers, & wherever they went there would be fresh rapine & destruction.