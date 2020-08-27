Clemo: Support Growing Climate Solutions Act.

By Katherine Clemo
Clemo is a volunteer with the Roanoke Chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and retired law reference librarian and special education teacher.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty was everywhere. Would the virus spread, and where? What did this mean for day-to-day life? Pretty quickly, that uncertainty showed up at the grocery store. I remember seeing partially empty shelves as people panicked and stocked up on food.
Today, plenty of uncertainty remains, but our grocery store shelves are full again. America’s food supply chain has proven to be strong and resilient. America’s farmers are at the beginning of that supply chain, including growers here in Southwest Virginia. I’m so grateful for the work they’ve done to keep us fed even during these tumultuous times.
But COVID-19 is not the only challenge facing our country or our farmers. Climate change, with its unpredictable precipitation, rising heat, and stronger extreme weather events, brings another level of uncertainty to America’s agriculture sector. It’s time for Congress to enact legislation that will combat climate change and give farmers more support.
Encouragingly, a bipartisan group of senators and representatives have introduced the Growing Climate Solutions Act. This legislation provides the incentive for farmers and foresters to engage in sustainable practices by helping them to access lucrative carbon credit markets. Basically, it will be easier for farmers to get paid for emissions they reduce and carbon they sequester. The bill gives farmers technical assistance to develop practices that are eligible for carbon credits, measure the value of those credits, and certify them for trading on the market. This is good news for farmers and for the planet, since agriculture and forestry contribute an estimated 10.5% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to the USDA.
Here in Southwest Virginia, climate change is already affecting our farmers through unusually intense drought. Last year severe long term drought caused farmers in Buchanan to lose 30% of their hay and cattle income, delays and omissions of planting winter wheat or other cover crops in Botetourt County while apple orchards in Franklin and Bedford Counties were affected by sunburn which causes trees to drop the fruit early before it can be picked, causing bruising making apples unsaleable. This month, the United States Drought Monitor (USDM) shows abnormally dry conditions slowing planting and growth of crops and lingering water deficits and problems with pasture and crop recovery in Scott, Wise and Lee Counties. (source: drought.gov.) The Growing Climate Solutions Act would help farmers combat these alarming trends and reap a financial benefit while they do so.
I want House Representative Ben Cline and Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to support this bill.
In July, the Senate Agriculture Committee held a hearing on this legislation. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the ranking member on the committee and a cosponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act, said, “While farmers are uniquely affected by the climate crisis, they are also a critically important part of the solution.”
I couldn’t agree more. Even as farmers need support to navigate our changing climate, they have huge potential to help prevent the worst of the possible changes. Congress should continue to work together to pass bipartisan legislation that values farmers’ contributions to feeding America and solving the challenge of climate change.
