Cline: 6th District voters get what they vote for

And that “base” which is being appeased is, of course, an apt description of a significant majority of the voters of the 6th District.

That fact alone is sufficient to explain Mr. Cline’s otherwise inane signature.

If he fails to demonstrate abject loyalty to their “hero,” then the “base” will defeat him in his 2022 bid for renomination. He need only look to the experience of Rep. Denver Riggleman in the 2020 5th District Republican Convention to reaffirm that conclusion.

So my questions to all 6th District voters are simply these: Do you want a conservative congressman who represents the values of our district, or one who pledges his allegiance to an individual? Do you want a congressman who supports conservative values, or do you want one who follows a leader who expects the judges that he has appointed to eschew the law and constitutional norms in order to do his bidding? Would you want your congressman to support the efforts of another state to annul your vote, if the tables were to be turned, in some future election?