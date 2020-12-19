Cline: 6th District voters get what they vote for

It is certainly no secret that the 6th Congressional District is heavily conservative, and it is also likely that, whatever form redistricting might take, this fact will not change.
At one time, being “conservative” meant adhering to a specific set of principles. Among those principles were adherence to the Constitution, fiscal responsibility, opposing judicial activism, and a strong believe in states’ rights.
Apparently this definition no longer applies.
Our 6th District Republican Congressman, Ben Cline, has repeatedly demonstrated this fact, but never so blatantly as by his recent action of joining 125 fellow Republicans in co-signing a document supporting an attempt to overthrow the results of the recent presidential election in four states whose votes did not turn out as they had wished. Mr. Cline is an attorney, and he surely understands that this is a frivolous adventure. (Indeed, before I could even finish writing this essay, the Supreme Court has dismissed the case outright.) It was designed only to appease Donald Trump, and thereby Trump’s political “base.” I do not question Rep. Cline’s intelligence, but I do question his integrity.
(It should be noted here, as an aside comment, that the author of the original document, the Attorney General of Texas, is himself under investigation for serious crimes. A desire for one of the presidential pardons, which President Trump appears to be handing out like Christmas presents, would seemingly explain the baseless lawsuit that he has initiated. If this accusation seems “far-fetched,” keep an eye on the list of pardons the president issues between now and Jan. 20.)
And that “base” which is being appeased is, of course, an apt description of a significant majority of the voters of the 6th District.
That fact alone is sufficient to explain Mr. Cline’s otherwise inane signature.
If he fails to demonstrate abject loyalty to their “hero,” then the “base” will defeat him in his 2022 bid for renomination. He need only look to the experience of Rep. Denver Riggleman in the 2020 5th District Republican Convention to reaffirm that conclusion.
So my questions to all 6th District voters are simply these: Do you want a conservative congressman who represents the values of our district, or one who pledges his allegiance to an individual? Do you want a congressman who supports conservative values, or do you want one who follows a leader who expects the judges that he has appointed to eschew the law and constitutional norms in order to do his bidding? Would you want your congressman to support the efforts of another state to annul your vote, if the tables were to be turned, in some future election?
I suggest that supporters of President Trump should seriously question themselves as to where their priorities lie. While he has certainly “delivered” on some of the things that he promised during the 2016 election, he has failed miserably in a number of other areas. Yes, he has appointed conservative judges, and the nation owes a debt of gratitude to those appointees in that they have failed to live “down” to the expectations of the president who appointed them. Yes, the economy was continuing to expand wonderfully, until the havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic upset everything, and the president’s abject failure to provide even a modicum of leadership through that crisis has created the worst economic situation since the Great Depression. Yes, the stock market has reached record levels, but the lines at the food banks and unemployment offices are also extremely high, and are increasing. And far from balancing the nation’s budget, our national debt has soared to over $27 trillion — that’s 27 with 12 zeros after it! And that does not even include unfunded Social Security and Medicare trust funds.
President Trump once referred to himself as a “wartime” president, and has now proceeded to fulfill that “prophecy” by presiding over more deaths than our nation suffered in combat during World War II. And we are now experiencing more deaths on a daily basis than died on Sept. 11, 2001!
For the record, I have voted “conservative” all my life, and for the most part, those votes have gone to Republican candidates. The current Republican Party no longer represents the conservative values that it once espoused, and should not, in my opinion, continue to receive the support of true conservative voters. It remains for the voters of the 6th Congressional District to decide whether the values they treasure are being faithfully followed by that party and by our current congressman.
Hamilton is a retired business executive living in Rockbridge County.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!