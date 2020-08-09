Cline: New trade deal is critical for economy

By Ben Cline
Cline represents the 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a Republican from Botetourt County.
Last month, the long-awaited United States-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement (USMCA) finally went into effect. Negotiated by President Trump to replace the antiquated NAFTA trade agreement, the USMCA will be a critical program for our country. The agreement has the potential to raise our GDP by $235 billion, and add close to 600,000 jobs across the nation, according to the U.S. International Trade Commission.
In key industries here locally and across the country, the USMCA will be a massive success for our American manufacturers. In the auto industry, we will see up to 76,000 new jobs created with a potential for $34 billion in new investment. This great achievement would not have been possible without the dedication of President Trump and Congressional Republicans, who overcame reluctance from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to successfully push the agreement through the U.S. Congress last year.
In Virginia, and especially here in the Sixth Congressional District, agriculture is a critical component of our economy, supporting over 8,500 jobs and a $1 billion price tag on exports. Virginia has always maintained a crucial trade relationship with Canada and Mexico, with more than $4.3 billion of our yearly exports going to these two countries. This highlights the value that the passage of the USMCA brings to our state by strengthening our extensive trade ties with our North American partners.
Achieving a new North American trade deal took leadership from President Trump’s administration and Members of Congress who were willing to work across the aisle. Yet as Virginians are celebrating this victory for our economy, Joe Biden is avoiding public comment about the agreement. It could be that he is concerned about answering questions regarding his role in the failures of the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the deal replaced by USMCA, which he championed during his time in the Senate. Thanks to President Trump’s “America First” policies like the USMCA, thousands of manufacturing jobs lost during the Obama-Biden administration are finally returning to the United States.
Small businesses drive America’s economic engine. That is why the USMCA supports the role of small and medium sized businesses by rolling back much of the red tape they face at the border making it easier for them to export their products and services abroad. Important provisions of the agreement include lowering imbalanced tariffs placed on U.S. goods going to Mexico, bolstering our dairy industry by increase exports to Canada, and modernizing digital trade policy.
As President Trump said very clearly on the campaign trail back in 2016: America stands for free trade, but it also stands for fair trade. Many restrictions which existed on American goods leaving our country that did not apply to similar goods entering from Canada or Mexico have been rolled back. This imbalance was a detriment to U.S. jobs, especially in the manufacturing sectors. It resulted in undercutting and an exodus of many jobs across the border. By correcting these disadvantages present in the old deal, American industries will once again be on a level playing field and more competitive internationally.
The economic polices enacted over the last three years have resulted in unprecedented prosperity, and they are even helping America’s economy as we face the challenges of the COVID-19 health crisis. Leading into 2020, our economy was supporting the lowest unemployment rates seen in generations. Earlier this year, for the very first time in history, the NASDAQ exceeded 10,000 points. In June nearly every major employment sector saw employment gains, bolstering our workforce by 4.8 million jobs.
This administration’s policies, culminating with the USMCA, have put America and Virginia back in the driver’s seat, and we are ready to lead the way for a Great American Comeback. Moving forward, businesses large and small will once again be able to compete and prosper under the fair-trade environment cultivated by the USMCA agreement.
