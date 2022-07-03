Cline: The Biden border crisis continues

I recently joined several members of the U.S. House Budget Committee on a trip to Texas to hear firsthand from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents about the crisis that President Biden’s immigration policies have created at our southern border. Visiting the border should be mandatory for every member of Congress, who need to hear from the Border Patrol agents who are tasked with containing this dangerous hole in our national security.

First, our current border policies are driving illegal immigration levels even higher. Between Oct. 1 and the end of April, CBP agents in the McAllen, Texas, sector of our southern border have stopped migrants at our border more than 287,000 times. That doesn’t count the thousands who have evaded apprehension. This crisis will not end unless we either change policy or remove Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who either fundamentally misunderstands or is willfully neglecting the situation at our border. What’s more, President Biden has proposed cutting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) budget by $150 million — that’s almost a $400 million cut when our need for additional resources is at its highest.

During our visist, CBP agents provided a comprehensive tour and briefing of the Rio Grande Valley Sector Centralized Processing Center and the RGV Sector Donna Processing Facility. At the tour of the intake facilities, we were told nearly 80% of adults released don’t return for immigration processing and court hearings. Agents said that the Mexican drug cartels charge around $8,000 per adult and as much as $6,000 to smuggle unaccompanied minors across the border, in addition to their smuggling of drugs and guns. Fentanyl shipped from across the border is having a deadly impact across the country, including in rural communities like ours. Fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for adults aged 18-35, an epidemic that must be addressed. Strong and effective border security measures can and will save lives right here in Virginia.

While the federal government under Democratic control has failed to secure our border, the state of Texas has stepped up to the plate. In fact, Texas is contributing $2.5 million per week for border protection. Texas law enforcement gave Members a tour of their efforts to secure the Rio Grande river, which is frequently used as a dangerous method for illegal entry into the United States.

Building a wall is step one to securing our border, and finishing the wall is critical to stopping illegal immigration. CBP agents provided a tour of what they call the decades-old “legacy wall” as well as the “Trump wall.” The legacy wall, while a barrier, has massive holes, is easier to scale, and possesses little deterrent to those illegals crossing the border. The Trump wall, in some places 30 feet tall, worked where it was installed, according to border officials. Shockingly, we also found an estimated $350 million in taxpayer-funded border fencing in a guarded lot collecting rust due to President Biden’s January 2021 Executive Order canceling construction.

Finally, we must not repeal Title 42 of the U.S. Code. Under Title 42, CBP may prohibit the entry and allow for the rapid expulsion of individuals who may pose a communicable health risk or who may be entering the U.S. through illegal means in order to bypass health screening measures. The Administration has attempted to repeal Title 42 unilaterally, and now they are trying to do so through court appeals after Federal judges have blocked them. CBP authorities made clear to us that a repeal of Title 42 would double the numbers and worsen the already exploding chaos at the border.

In the end, this crisis is one of failed policies pursued by President Biden and Democrats in Congress. The policy failures are numerous, but there are now four critical mistakes: halting border wall construction, ending ‘Remain in Mexico,’ reimplementing ‘Catch and Release,’ and attempting to rescind Title 42. We were urged by Federal, state, and local officials to take action to secure our border. Customs and Border Protection, Texas local and state law enforcement, and McAllen Mayor Villalobos all established that we need to reverse President Biden’s disastrous policies, provide funding to secure the border, including walls, technology, and manpower, so that America can end this humanitarian, economic, and national security crisis.

Cline, R-Botetourt, represents Virginia’s 6th congressional district, encompassing Roanoke and Lexington, in the U.S. House of Representatives.