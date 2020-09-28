Cobb and Bestpitch: Bus riders shouldn't get leftovers

Mr. Chapman’s alternate proposal for the Brandon Lot property reveals that he attempted to buy it prior to the city’s acquisition but did not reach an agreement with the previous owners. Now he has offered to exchange property that he purchased for less than 25 percent of the value of the Brandon Lot acquired by the city, so he can move ahead with a profitable project.

Roanoke City Council frequently receives requests from citizens to do things that we would like to do but cannot because of a lack of authority from the Commonwealth or federal government. Creating a modern, attractive transfer facility to improve the experience of Valley Metro riders and increase the use of public transit is something that we can do and are committed to doing as a matter of equity.

Simply put, our transit riders and drivers deserve the best station, service, and accessibility that we can provide. We have no interest in offering them the leftovers somewhere that keeps them out of sight and out of mind. Creating a new public transit hub, in a central, downtown location with access to services and shopping, is critical to Roanoke’s continued economic growth and development.

Improved public transportation is at the forefront as one of our greatest opportunities. To meet the challenges for our city and our region, we must make transit a priority based on equity with an eye to both current and future ridership. Failure to do so will not move the needle on poverty or anything else holding us back.