Cobb and Bestpitch: Bus riders shouldn't get leftovers

By Joe Cobb and Bill Bestpitch
The writers are members of Roanoke City Council. Cobb is also vice mayor.
For more than 35 years, Valley Metro has operated an essential service centered in our highly dense downtown for people who use public transportation to get to the places where they work, live, play, and transact their business in neighborhoods all over our city. Campbell Court has outlived its usefulness, and now we have a dynamic opportunity to relocate our transit station to a new, open-air facility just two blocks away.
The bottom line of Bill Chapman’s argument against amending the zoning ordinance to allow construction of a proposed outdoor bus facility at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street (Sept. 23, “Why It Failed”) is that “it would represent … a red flag for investment downtown.” That contention raises the question of what impact Campbell Court has had on investment downtown.
The six buildings nearest to Campbell Court that have received the most investment over the last 30 years are the Hancock, State & City, Parkway (formerly Shenandoah), Woolworth, Sidewinders, and Colonial National Buildings. From 1990 to 2020, the combined assessed value of those buildings has increased by $27,885,100 due to significant investments creating multiple residential units and some professional office and retail spaces. Clearly, the presence of a bus transfer station did not preclude those investments.
Can Mr. Chapman identify any other six buildings in Roanoke with assessments that have risen by almost $28 million during that time frame? In fact, the assessed values do not even represent the prices that owners would expect to receive if they decided to sell. One unit in the Colonial National Building is assessed at $762,700 but was recently listed on the market at $1.25 million.
It is one thing to base our reactions to something new on a fear of the unknown, but in this case, we have a known, established, and well-operated service that benefits our city. The owner of Alexander’s restaurant reports that she has never had a negative experience with Valley Metro riders, drivers, or employees in her 35 years as a direct neighbor of the bus station. She describes all of them as quiet, respectful people who deserve the support of our community and states that her property values continue to rise annually.
Despite Mr. Chapman’s assertion to the contrary, City Attorney Dan Callaghan and Assistant City Manager Sherman Stovall met with stakeholders in the neighborhood to explain Valley Metro’s plans and listen to their concerns. In addition, city personnel convened a community open house for the explicit purpose of discussing the design of the bus station with riders and community members; representatives of the Salem Avenue Neighborhood Business Association attended and participated in this meeting. Further, Mr. Stovall offered to meet with Mr. Chapman individually at his convenience for more discussions, but his offers were never accepted.
Mr. Chapman’s alternate proposal for the Brandon Lot property reveals that he attempted to buy it prior to the city’s acquisition but did not reach an agreement with the previous owners. Now he has offered to exchange property that he purchased for less than 25 percent of the value of the Brandon Lot acquired by the city, so he can move ahead with a profitable project.
Roanoke City Council frequently receives requests from citizens to do things that we would like to do but cannot because of a lack of authority from the Commonwealth or federal government. Creating a modern, attractive transfer facility to improve the experience of Valley Metro riders and increase the use of public transit is something that we can do and are committed to doing as a matter of equity.
Simply put, our transit riders and drivers deserve the best station, service, and accessibility that we can provide. We have no interest in offering them the leftovers somewhere that keeps them out of sight and out of mind. Creating a new public transit hub, in a central, downtown location with access to services and shopping, is critical to Roanoke’s continued economic growth and development.
Improved public transportation is at the forefront as one of our greatest opportunities. To meet the challenges for our city and our region, we must make transit a priority based on equity with an eye to both current and future ridership. Failure to do so will not move the needle on poverty or anything else holding us back.
