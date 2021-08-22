Cochran: Senate should prioritize Dreamers

The Senate should prioritize advancing the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act.

This bipartisan legislation would allow a small group of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S as children to continue to work and go to school. It would also allow them to serve in the military while pursuing citizenship.

As a member of the business community, I am glad the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers and the National Retail Federation all support the DREAM Act for its potential to boost our economy.

Dreamers are economic multipliers, as they work, pay taxes, spend as consumers and even create jobs. They are as American as anyone else and thanks to their contributions to our tax base, they provided needed revenue during the pandemic.

The federal government would lose $90 billion in tax revenue over the next decade without the tax revenue produced from Dreamers’ paychecks.

Dreamers also pay into our Medicare and Social Security systems, and without them, both will experience a $24.6 billion shortfall over the next 10 years. This would be right when the surge of baby boomer retirements is expected to squeeze those systems more than ever before.