Cochran: Senate should prioritize Dreamers

The Senate should prioritize advancing the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act.
This bipartisan legislation would allow a small group of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S as children to continue to work and go to school. It would also allow them to serve in the military while pursuing citizenship.
As a member of the business community, I am glad the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers and the National Retail Federation all support the DREAM Act for its potential to boost our economy.
Dreamers are economic multipliers, as they work, pay taxes, spend as consumers and even create jobs. They are as American as anyone else and thanks to their contributions to our tax base, they provided needed revenue during the pandemic.
The federal government would lose $90 billion in tax revenue over the next decade without the tax revenue produced from Dreamers’ paychecks.
Dreamers also pay into our Medicare and Social Security systems, and without them, both will experience a $24.6 billion shortfall over the next 10 years. This would be right when the surge of baby boomer retirements is expected to squeeze those systems more than ever before.
In fact, Dreamers now pay federal taxes and contribute to Medicare and Social Security despite not being able to access those services themselves. Passing the DREAM Act would allow Dreamers to finally reap the benefits of the government services they have helped fund and continue to fund.
The business community in the United States values Dreamers as leaders and innovators. More than 72% of the top 25 companies on the Fortune 500 list employ Dreamers, including household names like IBM, Walmart, Amazon and Apple.
Many of them start their own small businesses and invest in their communities by creating jobs. Approximately 6% of recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a Department of Homeland Security program that offers select Dreamers renewable two-year permits to stay in the U.S., have already founded small businesses that employ U.S. citizens.
Passing the Dream Act would let these hard-working young people continue their success as employees and small business owners.
As a proud Virginian and American, I know that the DREAM Act has the unique potential to offer Dreamers the security they deserve while helping our Commonwealth continue to recover from COVID-19.
It has the added benefit of being the right and moral thing to do. And I am glad we have such strong United States Senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, to lead the way and work across the aisle to pass the DREAM Act as soon as possible.
Cochran has worked in the field of human resources in the New River Valley for over 30 years. He is also the former chair of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee and a former member of the Democratic National Committee.