Cockrell: Confederate statues are unconscionable

By Amanda Cockrell
Cockrell is the founding and former director of the Hollins University Children’s Literature Graduate Programs, and currently managing editor of the Hollins English Department’s literary journal.
This is in response to Jeff Mann’s letter to Gov. Northam in the July 20 Roanoke Times (“Removing rebel statues dishonors descendants.”) I do not doubt Mr. Mann’s sincerity, as his background is much like mine, but his reasoning contains a blind spot. Honoring the dead of a mistaken war does not require statues glorifying the cause they died for.
I am a descendant of Confederate soldiers and a Confederate general, but the removal of Confederate statues does not make me feel that my heritage is being erased. It makes me feel that we are doing something long overdue, and as the descendant of slaveholders, I am grateful for it. I do not want these statues, which were erected not in the immediate aftermath of the war but in the Jim Crow years in support of white supremacy, to represent my family any longer. This is not to say that I don’t respect my ancestors. I do, as one should. But I do not revere them. They were wrong, and their cause was wrong. My family would probably be better off now if they had not fought for it. I have my beloved grandmother’s UDC pin. I can’t bring myself to throw it away but I don’t know what to do with it. Write this letter, maybe. I loved her dearly but she was wrong.
I cannot know what it is like to live as a Black person but I do know for certain that the loss of statues honoring the men who caused so many deaths in that sad war cannot compare with what Black people put up with daily as a result of the policies and efforts of the people who erected them. The tragedy of the Civil War is that while so many people died for a cause that should never have been defended, we have never shaken off the legacy of that cause, the poisonous residue of slavery.
Like Mr. Mann, I can remember my ancestors who fought and died for the Confederacy and the women who worked to keep their homes together during that dreadful war. But the place to honor those dead is in the graveyard, not in the public space. We can respect their courage and honor their sacrifice if not their cause. They are not honored by statues that glorify the commanders who fought, and persuaded them to fight, for a cause that rested on the enslavement of one people by another.
No statue can make or unmake historical events. But the public space belongs to everyone. Descendants of the Confederacy do not own it. Our sensibilities, even if we favor the statues as Mr. Mann does, do not override everyone else’s. To force a Black person to look every day at a statue outside the courthouse, where she has been promised justice, of a general who fought to deny it to her, is unconscionable. Put the statues in a museum, or in the graveyard where they belong.
We are not our ancestors. We can neither choose them nor deny them, but we need not be tied to the mistakes they made.
