Cohn and Loughran: UVA and Southwest Virginia — partners in better cancer care

Last month, the University of Virginia Cancer Center became the commonwealth’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and one of just 52 in the United States — and it wouldn’t have been possible without our neighbors and partners throughout Southwest Virginia.

When people think about what cancer centers do, they often think of teams of experts providing the latest treatments, or researchers toiling to develop potential breakthroughs in cancer care and prevention that are then tested in clinical trials.

But an essential part of being a truly comprehensive cancer center is outreach, education and community collaboration, and those bonds are strong here in Southwest Virginia. Receiving your input, feedback, partnership, and innovative ideas to address and prevent cancer is an essential part of being a comprehensive cancer center.

There are a host of examples of how Southwest Virginia residents are driving UVA Cancer Center’s prevention efforts. A little over a year ago, more than 30 Southwest Virginia residents — members of the UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center Southwest Community Advisory Board — determined regional priorities for prevention and early detection of cancer:

Helping residents quit tobacco use.

Lung and colorectal cancer screenings.

Preventing HPV-associated cancers and encouraging HPV vaccination.

Those priorities are being translated into community-based programs with partners from throughout the region. For example, UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Southwest Community Advisory Board has teamed up with UVA Wise students and Virginia Cooperative Extension to launch a program — FamHealth: Family-Based Health Promotion to Prevent Tobacco Use — that is working to reduce tobacco use among youth and adults by having youth create messaging that targets the school community and their parents.

This team has also partnered with Mountain Empire Older Citizens and local school divisions — with the help of a grant from The Rapha Foundation — to host a series of community workshops and public education efforts seeking to increase the region’s HPV vaccination rates.

Through a partnership with Emory & Henry College and Ballad Health, Emory & Henry students developed a video series explaining lung cancer screenings, including how low-dose CT screenings work as well as the role of patient navigators that serve as liaisons between patients and the lung cancer screening team.

Our cancer center team also is working more broadly to address other key risk factors for cancer, such as obesity. UVA researchers are collaborating with Community Health Center of the New River Valley, Mountain Empire Older Citizens, TriArea Community Health and the Virginia Department of Health to test a new approach to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks. Called iSIPsmarter, the program delivers health education through convenient, easily accessible methods such as text messages and an online portal.

In the months and years ahead, UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center will continue expanding our community partnerships and listening to local residents to understand their needs and priorities and work with them to improve the region’s health. While we are proud to offer high-quality patient care and cutting-edge research, we are just as committed to stopping cancer in its tracks through prevention and early detection. We look forward to continuing our collaborations with the residents of Southwest Virginia to battle cancer, and we deeply value their partnership.

Cohn is associate director for community outreach and engagement at the Univeresity of Virginia Cancer Center. She conducts research broadly in public health and consumer health informatics. Loughran is director of the UVA Cancer Center, F. Palmer Weber-Smithfield Foods Professor of Oncology Research and professor of medicine. He is also co-director of the Paul Mellon Urologic Cancer Institute at UVA.