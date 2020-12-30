commentary slemp driving op

Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, in Virginia, it will be illegal to use a cell phone while driving a motor vehicle. Drivers cannot even hold a cellular device starting New Year’s Day while behind the wheel. Police can and will pull you over if they see you holding any electronic communications devices. You will be charged and prosecuted.
Each year, approximately 1.6 million automobile collisions are caused by drivers using a cell phone according to the National Safety Council. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death among healthy U.S. Citizens. With texting and driving causing one out of every four accidents, it’s no wonder that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has classified distracted driving as a dangerous epidemic.
Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving. This includes talking or texting on your phone, dialing numbers, eating and drinking, talking to others in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation systems, or anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.
The most alarming distraction is texting and driving. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that is the equivalent of driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.
Smartphones have increased our connectivity, our productivity and ability to easily multitask. Replying to a text, checking email, watching a video or replying to a Facebook post are second-nature and have become habits for nearly all of us. Multitasking is so easy and simple, we usually don’t even think about it. Yet, the truth is that you cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.
Under the new Virginia Code Section 46.2-818.2, it is unlawful for any person, while driving a motor vehicle, to hold a handheld personal communications device. A first violation is a traffic infraction carrying a fine of $125. Under certain circumstances, however, when combined with other unsafe driving behaviors, it may constitute reckless driving which carries a jail sentence of 12 months.
So, please put down the phone. Otherwise, your next time behind the wheel might have to be a visit to the Courthouse.
Chuck Slemp is Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton.