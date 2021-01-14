Compton: Make nurse practitioners permanent solution to health care access in Virginia

Last April, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Ralph Northam recognized the value of nurse practitioners when he issued Executive Order 57. The Executive Order allowed NPs with at least two years of clinical experience to practice without a written or electronic practice agreement in the category in which they are certified and licensed until the end of the public health emergency. Since then, Virginia’s NPs have been working tirelessly to prevent community spread while continuing to provide primary and specialty care to patients of all ages and from all walks of life. This month, Virginia’s legislators will consider House Bill 1737, which seeks to make the regulations outlined in EO 57 permanent.

Nurse practitioners are advanced practice registered nurses who have master’s, and often doctorate, degrees as well as extensive clinical training in the diagnosis and management of common and complex medical conditions. Under current Virginia law, NPs must have five or more years of clinical experience to practice autonomously. Since April when EO 57 was enacted, there has been no negative impact on patient safety, and access to care has been improved.