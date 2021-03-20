Conklin: Bandwidth matters

Recently my wife exasperatedly announced that she had no bandwidth left to do all she needed to get done that day. This was after she had shuffled through the pile of notes that serve as her things to do list.

How we got this busy while hunkered down in the midst of a pandemic escapes me. At some point I may explore that dynamic but today I want to discuss the phenomena known as “bandwidth.” The term “bandwidth” is borrowed from the noun that describes the ability of an electronic communications device to send and receive information. Although related, bandwidth is not the same as broadband, the term used for delivering internet services to rural areas.

This might get kind of “Big Bang Theory” nerdy but before you move on to the more pithy commentaries on these pages bear with me because there’s a surprising piece of obscure trivia at the end of this. (Please, no peeking!)