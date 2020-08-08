Conklin: Just for 'laffs'

By Ken Conklin
Conklin is the author of “NORVEL: An American Hero.” He lives in Daleville. www.kennethfconklin.com
In spite of the title this is about baseball, sort of. Who knows if the continuing onslaught of COVID-19 will suck the fun out of the delayed MLB season that began on July 23rd. While it lasts, however, it will be of no surprise to those who know me that I’ll be focused on games involving the Los Angeles Dodgers. But MLB games are being played in a bizarre atmosphere of cartoonish cutouts propped up in otherwise empty grandstands with artificial audio mimicking the mumble of a crowd in the background. This scene has me thinking.
In TV’s early days most shows were broadcast live. The applause, laughter, mutterings heard by TV viewers were spontaneous reactions from an audience in the studio, much like fans at a baseball game when a homerun is hit, or there’s a rhubarb with an umpire.
As television content matured (I use that term loosely) producers learned it was easier to film a show in advance, and then broadcast it at a convenient time. They also realized it would be economical and logistically easier if they could create an atmosphere of a live audience without one being present. This was particularly needed for sitcoms for they feared the audience wouldn’t realize that what they just heard was supposed to be funny.
Enter Charley Douglass. He was a sound engineer who invented a contraption that became known as the “laff box.” According to The Verge (www.theverge.com) inside the Douglass’ machine were 320 recorded laughs including “chuckles, giggles, and boisterous belly laughs.”
Beginning in the early 1950’s if a producer needed the sound of a studio audience they would call in the only game in town, Charley Douglass of Northridge, California, a San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles. There he kept his contraption under very secure lock and key.
In the late 1950’s most sitcoms were using the Douglass machine to give viewers the “live” experience. To this day many sitcoms such as “Man with a Plan” still use a laugh track to give TV viewers the feeling of being part of a live audience. I’m guessing these days the laughter is not generated by the device from Northridge.
Also in the late 1950’s the Brooklyn Dodgers became the Los Angeles Dodgers. I don’t know if Douglass became a Dodger fan or not but Northridge is only two hollers over from Pacoima where I spent my formative years. (Oh good gravy! I’ve been in Southwest Virginia too long. Out west we refer to places in terms of driving time. Northridge is twenty minutes from Pacoima.) I became a committed Dodger fan when they beat the Chicago White Sox in the World Series. My next door neighbor is an avid White Sox fan – bless his heart. He always gets a pained look on his face whenever I remind him of that momentous event.
I could go on and on about times spent at Dodger Stadium and experiencing the thrill of being amongst a throng of baseball fanatics. What I remember most from those times are the cheers, jeers, and high decibel excitement of a crowd. So I’m wondering if those same sounds spurred Charley Douglass to include them somewhere on his laugh contraption. If so, his descendants may want to consider offering them up for today’s times.
Honestly, the audio that we hear during the broadcasts of these COVID impacted games just isn’t cutting it. The volume gets adjusted slightly if there is a play going on, but there is no wild cheering if the home team makes a spectacular play, or jeering at the umpire, etc. It would be a fitting legacy to Charley Douglass if someone would step forward with a “cheer box.”
I shared these thoughts with a friend at the driving range last week. He suggested adding onomatopoeia captions like those found in Batman to enhance the surrealistic excitement of a COVID impacted ballgame. Words like BAM!, KABOOM!, POW! I thought this a pretty good suggestion, especially considering he’s a Boston Red Sox fan – bless his heart.
I know that some of you are Washington Nationals fans – and bless your hearts. The Dodgers and Nats are not scheduled to play during the regular season but if COVID doesn’t raise its ugly head and bring things to a screeching halt I would like to see them meet in the playoffs. And I’m imagining a boisterous belly laugh emitting from a laff box when Clayton Kershaw strikes out Howie Kendrick.
