Conklin: Nature's penalty box

Trigger warning: The following contains scientific facts.

Let’s stop using the politically correct term “climate change.” It’s a crisis! Nature, who has placed homo sapiens in the penalty box for environmental exploitation, doesn’t care about political correctness.

I started paying attention in 2019 when then 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, addressing the World Economic Forum, said, “... I want you to feel the fear I do. Every day. And I want you to act. I want you to behave like our house is on fire. Because it is!”

Whoa, I thought! Is this just teenage drama. Should I do something beyond dutifully recycling our wine bottles, plastics, and paper? Do my grandchildren share Thunberg’s concerns?

Last March I read an eye-opening article in the The Atlantic by Peter Brannen entitled “The Dark Secrets of the Earth’s Deep Past.” It opens with “We live on a wild planet, a wobbly, erupting, ocean-sloshed orb that careens around a giant thermonuclear explosion in the void ... Our planet is fickle. When the unseen tug of celestial bodies points Earth toward a new North Star, for instance, the shift in sunlight can dry up the Sahara, or fill it with hippopotamuses ... a variation in the composition of the Earth’s atmosphere of as little as 0.1% has meant the difference between sweltering Arctic rainforests and a half mile of ice atop Boston. That negligible wisp of the air is carbon dioxide.”

The article summarizes the history of the earth’s ecology during the past 500 million years, emphasizing that “all of recorded human history ... a mere eyeblink in geologic time — has played out in perhaps the most stable climate window of the past 650,000 years. But today the atmospheric carbon dioxide level is at its highest point in 3 million years, when Earth’s average temperature was 4 degrees higher than now. More carbon dioxide in the atmosphere leads to higher average temperatures. Back then all our favorite beaches were underwater. In the southeast the shoreline ran down the middle of the Carolinas along the Orangeburg Scarp. What will happen if we continue “...injecting CO2 into the air 10 times faster than even extreme periods within the age the of mammals?” Extinction?

For 800,000 years, up until the dawn of the Industrial Revolution during the mid-1800’s, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was less than 300 parts per million (ppm). Today, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it is 412.5 ppm and rising. Half of that rise has occurred since 1990.

“Speed and Scale: An Action Plan for Solving Our Climate Crisis,” by John Doerr, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, is packed with relevant information, such as: current human activity causes 59 gigatons (Gt) of carbon dioxide to be emitted into the atmosphere each year. Doerr’s ambitious plan is for it to be zero by 2050, containing the earth’s temperature rise from pre-Industrial Revolution days to 1.5 degrees. If we do nothing and keep adding carbon to the atmosphere, we will approach the aforementioned 4 degree mark by 2100.

Doerr sets measurable objectives for each of the culprit sectors: Transportation, Energy, Agriculture, Nature, Industry. The good news is that many well-known and entrepreneurial start-ups are getting on board with this plan. Companies such as GM, Walmart (yes, Walmart), IKEA, Amazon, and many others are “all in.” Furthermore Doerr, a very successful venture capitalist, provides a compelling economic foundation for the plan.

The late Barry Lopez, in his book “Horizon” contains an impactful paragraph I’ve now read several times: “It is here, with these attempts to separate the fate of the human world from that of the nonhuman world that we come face-to-face with a biological reality that halts us in our tracks: nature will be fine without us. Our question is no longer how to exploit the natural world for human comfort and gain, but how we can cooperate with one another to ensure we will someday have a fitting, not a dominating, place in it.”

Our choices are to simply assume that this is the way our planet wobbles and not to get distracted from the immediacy of today’s issues. After all, a century hence no one will recall Governor Youngkin’s reluctance to support Virginia’s Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. But Greta Thunberg put it best in September, “All we hear is blah blah blah!“ (https://bit.ly/327XEJF).

Or we avoid permanent ejection by freeing ourselves from nature’s penalty box and ensure a world in which our descendants will flourish.

Conklin is a consultant to the technology industry and author of the book “Norvel: An American Hero.” He lives in Daleville. Reach him at Ken@kennethfconklin.com