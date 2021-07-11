Conklin: Passing the torch

The 1952 Olympic Games were held in Helsinki, Finland, against a tense political backdrop of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. But you wouldn’t have known it by observing the athletes. An iconic photo shows a smiling Bob Mathias posing with his Soviet competitors.

And Norvel Lee won a gold medal as a light heavyweight becoming the first Black Virginian to win an Olympic gold medal. The only video I’ve been able to find of his win can be found here: https://bit.ly/3gTWR3u. It’s a very short clip with an unusual choice of accompanying music but watch what Lee does at the end of his gold medal match. It says a lot about the kind of man he was.

Lee is the third Virginian to win gold. Ed Moore from Ringgold won in 1908 and Frank Havens from Alexandria, won the week before Lee earned his.

I wish I had been on an excursion to the Temple of Hera in March 2020 when the Vestal Virgins with pomp and circumstance ignited the fire that will eventually become the flame at the Tokyo Olympics. The pandemic ultimately caused a postponement of those Games but after a 13-month delay the torch relay is now making its way through Japan, concluding its 121 day journey on July 23. When the final torchbearer ignites the Olympic flame that will burn high above Japan National Stadium throughout the Games it will once again demonstrate the resiliency of the human spirit.

