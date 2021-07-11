Conklin: Passing the torch

In October 2009 my wife and I along with some friends (another Daleville couple) visited the Temple of Hera in Olympia, Greece, where the ancient Olympic Games took place. We were enjoying an off-ship excursion to this historic site during a Mediterranean cruise.
The Temple of Hera is where eleven women representing the Vestal Virgins start the fire that ultimately becomes the flame at the Olympics. The modern Olympic Games began in Athens in 1896 and have continued, with a few exceptions, every four years. Many aspects of the Olympics have been altered over the years in response to the economic, political and technological pressures of the time.
The resiliency of the Olympics was severely tested in 1948 when London, still recovering from the devastating effects of World War II, insisted on hosting them. The organizers were delighted when a record 4,104 athletes representing 59 nations showed up to celebrate world peace.
One of those athletes was Norvel Lee from Botetourt County. At the time he was a 23-year-old freshman at Howard University. This was after he had earned his wings as a Tuskegee Airman eventually ending up in a segregated unit of the U.S. Army Air Corps in the South Pacific at the end of WWII. Boxing wasn’t a sport at the Academy Hill School for Negroes in Fincastle where Lee graduated high school at the top of his class. He was introduced to boxing while in the service and picked it up seriously after entering college.
One can only imagine what emotions he felt when he marched into Empire Stadium with the U.S. Olympic team before King George VI and other members of the Royal Family. Lord Burghley, a 1928 British Olympic gold medal winner, welcomed the packed stands with, “Your Majesty: The hour has struck. A visionary dream has today become a glorious reality. At the end of the worldwide struggle in 1945 many institutions and associations were found to have withered and only the strongest survived. How, many wondered, had the great Olympic movement survived.”
Among the many fellow athletes the affable Lee befriended was fellow Tuskegee Airman Mal Whitfield and future U.S. Congressman Bob Mathias. Whitfield and Mathias won gold medals at those games with Mathias eventually named one of the top athletes of the 20th century. Whitfield went on to a 48-year career as a goodwill ambassador to Africa.
When Lee returned from London he came home to visit his family and was arrested for taking a seat in the white section of a segregated train car. The compelling testimony in the prologue of “NORVEL: An American Hero” is taken directly from the transcripts of that landmark court case.
Lee went on to become the Amateur Athletic Association’s heavyweight boxing champion earning him another spot on the U.S. Olympic team. By then he was a senior at Howard University and a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, having completed the ROTC program offered at Howard.
The 1952 Olympic Games were held in Helsinki, Finland, against a tense political backdrop of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. But you wouldn’t have known it by observing the athletes. An iconic photo shows a smiling Bob Mathias posing with his Soviet competitors.
And Norvel Lee won a gold medal as a light heavyweight becoming the first Black Virginian to win an Olympic gold medal. The only video I’ve been able to find of his win can be found here: https://bit.ly/3gTWR3u. It’s a very short clip with an unusual choice of accompanying music but watch what Lee does at the end of his gold medal match. It says a lot about the kind of man he was.
Lee is the third Virginian to win gold. Ed Moore from Ringgold won in 1908 and Frank Havens from Alexandria, won the week before Lee earned his.
I wish I had been on an excursion to the Temple of Hera in March 2020 when the Vestal Virgins with pomp and circumstance ignited the fire that will eventually become the flame at the Tokyo Olympics. The pandemic ultimately caused a postponement of those Games but after a 13-month delay the torch relay is now making its way through Japan, concluding its 121 day journey on July 23. When the final torchbearer ignites the Olympic flame that will burn high above Japan National Stadium throughout the Games it will once again demonstrate the resiliency of the human spirit.
