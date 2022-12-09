Conklin: Stochastically speaking

A recent Roanoke Times editorial (“Youngkin should forcefully condemn attack on Pelosi,” Nov. 4) makes use of a word that played an important role in my life decades ago. The word is “stochastic,” an adjective used to describe an event or prediction derived from a random process or random probability distribution. Pretty cool stuff if you are a math geek.

I was briefly a math geek while in college and enrolled in a senior year class titled Random Variables and Stochastic Processes. The purpose of the course was to review the fundamentals of probability theory and develop tools to understand topics such as random sequences, continuous and discrete time random processes, and conditional expectation and its properties. Simply put, there were a lot of complicated mathematical formulae. The take-home final exam contained five questions that consumed the better part of a weekend for me to complete.

The editorial got my attention with the term “stochastic terrorism.” That’s certainly a new use for a mathematical process. Curiosity led me to Dictionary.com which defines stochastic terrorism as “the public demonization of a person or group resulting in the incitement of a violent act, which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted.” I’m thinking, for example, a crowd gets spun up over a political exploitation stunt that results in an insurrection.

This use of “stochastic” causes me to wonder if there are other applications of the word which can describe an event which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted.

How about “stochastic species extinction?” This could be defined as “the elimination of the inhabitable environment by massive injections of the CO2 molecule into the atmosphere, which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted.” For example, homo-sapiens exploiting nonrenewable fossil fuels to provide energy for their short-term endeavors while ignoring or denying any harmful impact on future generations of their species.

Then there are “stochastic traffic events” defined as “a massive lengthy highway closure caused by a driver adhering to their employer’s so-called efficiency program that resulted in sleep-deprivation, which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted.” For example, the exhausted driver of a long-haul truck mistaking the I-81 sign for the speed limit collides with the truck in the adjacent lane that it was trying to pass.

And what’s with “stochastic software upgrades?” I define this phenomenon as “when a mobile phone fails to perform basic user-friendly functions after a so-called enhancement with ‘all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence, and seamless ways to communicate and share.’” My personal example is the Do Not Disturb function on my iPhone. In the past all I had to do was move a switch under Settings labeled Do Not Disturb to the On position. Then a software upgrade moved Do Not Disturb under a new setting called Focus. And then the most recent upgrade occurred when I had Do Not Disturb activated during a software upgrade and subsequently couldn’t turn it off. A helpful young person at the local Verizon store solved the issue for me. From now on, if I do not want to be interrupted by my phone, I’ll just turn it off (a non-stochastic highly reliable process).

As the use of the word “stochastic” grows in popularity and becomes more prevalent I can anticipate it being applied to the game of golf. Let’s say for example I yank my tee shot out of bounds causing a two-stroke penalty to be added to my score. One of my golf buddies, the one with the PhD, observes, “that was a pure example of an event which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted.”

I’m sure you’re wondering by now how I did on that take home final exam from the Random Variables and Stochastic Processes mathematics class I took. Well, believe it or not, I aced it. Truly an unmistakable random and stochastic result in of itself.