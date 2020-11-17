Conklin: The rhubarb

My wife appreciates that I avoid politics when I write these pieces. That being the case, let’s suppose that baseball used the 17 page U.S. Constitution as the template for setting down its rules of the game. Without preamble (“We the people . . .) it begins directly with Article 1: Objective which states “Baseball is a game between two teams of nine players each. The objective of each team is to win by scoring more runs than the opponents.” Let’s say page 8 of the document sets down the rules for determining an annual champion by means of a World Series event. The winner of that event would be the first team to win four games.

Now let’s suppose that the winner of the most recent World Series could not be determined. Instead the AL’s Tampa Bay Rays filed a protest during their Game 6 loss that would have given the NL’s Los Angeles Dodgers the four wins required to be crowned champions. The protest involved the Dodger’s star third baseman, Justin Turner, when after testing positive for COVID-19 was permitted to play in the game in violation of the protocols set forth by Major League Baseball.