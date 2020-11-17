Conklin: The rhubarb

November’s The Atlantic includes a scary “what if” article (“The Election that Could Break America”) on what might ensue if the results of the presidential election are disputed. After absorbing the article I realized I didn’t know all the rules for determining the leader of the free world. And I am nowhere close to being a constitutional scholar. So, to find out, I read the U.S. Constitution in its entirety. It didn’t take me long because the Constitution and its twenty-seven amendments is only 17 typewritten pages.
I verified that Article 2 in fact lays out how the presidential selection process works and that it was refined in 1803 by the 12th Amendment. I would include the full 396 word amendment here but I’m only permitted 750 words in this space. So let’s just say that after reading the 12th Amendment my reaction was, “Say what?”—or better put, “subject to interpretation.”
Acting on a whim I decided to compare the rules that govern our country with two subjects I know a lot about: baseball and golf. I discovered that the Official Baseball Rules take up 188 pages and that the Rules of Golf 162 pages. I haven’t read either in their entirety but assume that they cover every possible situation that might occur during a game or round. And if they need interpretation an umpire or rules official will make a ruling on the spot based on the precise indisputable language found in the rule book.
My wife appreciates that I avoid politics when I write these pieces. That being the case, let’s suppose that baseball used the 17 page U.S. Constitution as the template for setting down its rules of the game. Without preamble (“We the people . . .) it begins directly with Article 1: Objective which states “Baseball is a game between two teams of nine players each. The objective of each team is to win by scoring more runs than the opponents.” Let’s say page 8 of the document sets down the rules for determining an annual champion by means of a World Series event. The winner of that event would be the first team to win four games.
Now let’s suppose that the winner of the most recent World Series could not be determined. Instead the AL’s Tampa Bay Rays filed a protest during their Game 6 loss that would have given the NL’s Los Angeles Dodgers the four wins required to be crowned champions. The protest involved the Dodger’s star third baseman, Justin Turner, when after testing positive for COVID-19 was permitted to play in the game in violation of the protocols set forth by Major League Baseball.
In this alternative world the manager of the Rays came onto the field in the 8th inning of the game and filed a formal protest with the head umpire, a senior umpire in the AL. For the World Series there are six umpires on the field, three from each league. The Dodgers manager came out and spoke with the senior NL umpire who then approaches his AL counterpart. After several tense minutes the two umpires begin yelling at each other. The other umpires join the discussion in a furious hand waving war of words. Twitter comes alive with divisive name calling from fans loyal to each league. A crowd of protesters forms outside the stadium. The game eventually continues with the Dodgers winning, but no champion is determined. Instead, Amendment 12 of the Rules of Baseball is invoked.
Those rules state that MLB will convene a meeting in Cooperstown, New York, of team representatives to determine a champion. Thirty of them gather, fifteen from each league. Lawyers for the Dodgers and Rays each present their cases. The Rays’ unsubstantiated argument is that the Dodgers knew Turner had contracted COVID-19 while the Dodgers contend they had no idea until the test results came in during the game. When voted on, it’s a tie of course: Fifteen for each side.
The rules state that a champion must be crowned no matter what and that if the winner of the World Series cannot be determined then, excluding the World Series participants, the team with the best win loss record for the season would be crowned the champion. Based on this the San Diego Padres would be crowned 2020 champions in a ceremony prior to the start of the 2021 season.
But this is all “subject to interpretation.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!