Cooper: Building a stronger, healthier future for the Appalachian Region

Editor’s note: Each week we’re running a commentary from a different governor whose state is part of the Appalachian Regional Commission. Those governors will be meeting in a summit in St. Paul, Virginia, in October.

With a low cost and high quality of living, it’s no surprise that more than 1.7 million North Carolinians call Appalachia home. The 29 North Carolina counties that are a part of it offer great opportunities to families living in the region — welcoming communities, a strong small business environment and an abundance of outdoor activities and natural resources. But they also face unique challenges. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is dedicated to addressing Appalachia’s challenges and boosting its strengths so these rural communities can thrive.

As the former ARC Co-Chair, I’ve seen firsthand how this bipartisan coalition among Governors and the federal government has worked together to improve people’s lives in all 13 states that make up this region. I am proud of the investments that the Commission has made in our communities, and as our country moves past the pandemic toward its next chapter, it’s as important as ever that we continue our collaborative efforts to support the people of Appalachia.