Coppa: Supporting coal communities with carbon pricing

During my time with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, I’ve met committed volunteers in West Virginia and Kentucky who’ve crafted a complimentary proposal titled “A New Day for the Coal Fields”. Through this proposal, if we used less than 1.3% of the revenue of a carbon price (like the one in the Energy Innovation Act) we could provide $13 billion for out-of-work miners and $13 billion for communities to replace lost revenue over the course of 10 years. Enough to provide health benefits, early retirement, pension after 30 yrs mining, job search cost & advice, training, and much more to every laid off miner. That would provide worlds more to miners than even the entirety of the funds currently allocated towards coal tax credits. There are currently no other policies in place or proposed, that go as far as this one in helping to ensure that miners and their communities are not left behind as we transition to more sustainable energy sources.