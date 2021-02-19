Coppa: Supporting coal communities with carbon pricing

I’ve appreciated reading the recent editorials about the coal tax credits. Miners and coal communities deserve our support as we transition to alternative energy sources. There are a number of ways we could accomplish that, money from coal tax credits being one viable option. Alternatively, I’d like to discuss ways we could use federal policy to potentially provide vastly more for coal communities.
What if we could fund the redevelopment/revival of the coalfields not through state or federal funding but through revenue from carbon pricing? As a volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby we view an effective carbon price as an essential first step in addressing the climate crisis. Federal legislation like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (introduced in the 116th Congress as H.R. 763), would put a fee on the cost of pollution that would grow over time. The money collected would be returned as equal monthly payments back to the American people. Because working and middle class Americans (85% of all Americans) will come out ahead or break even financially, most of Southwest VA would benefit.
The editors rightly pointed out that “market forces are conspiring against coal and no tax credit is going to save it”. This is true and would only be exacerbated by the addition of a carbon price, and I’m not going to try to pretend that a monthly carbon dividend check would compensate for job loss. In addition, while the Energy Innovation Act is expected to create jobs and grow the economy, the coal industry is projected to be the one industry that would be most rapidly impacted by a carbon price. Which means the workers in the coal industry would be more in need of additional support than those in say, the oil or natural gas industry.
During my time with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, I’ve met committed volunteers in West Virginia and Kentucky who’ve crafted a complimentary proposal titled “A New Day for the Coal Fields”. Through this proposal, if we used less than 1.3% of the revenue of a carbon price (like the one in the Energy Innovation Act) we could provide $13 billion for out-of-work miners and $13 billion for communities to replace lost revenue over the course of 10 years. Enough to provide health benefits, early retirement, pension after 30 yrs mining, job search cost & advice, training, and much more to every laid off miner. That would provide worlds more to miners than even the entirety of the funds currently allocated towards coal tax credits. There are currently no other policies in place or proposed, that go as far as this one in helping to ensure that miners and their communities are not left behind as we transition to more sustainable energy sources.
We’re not even a month into this new presidency and we’re already seeing President Biden signing off on numerous executive orders to address climate change. While I appreciate the president’s initiative and commitment to this issue, I personally want to see Congress pass effective, bipartisan legislation that has hope of improving the quality of life for folks in our region. If you share that sentiment, please call Rep. Morgan Griffith, Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner and tell them that there are ways we can solve climate change and support the coal communities and do it without creating more national debt. Each phone call takes less than 5 mins and you don’t need to be an expert. You just need to want change.
Coppa is a member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, New River Valley Chapter.